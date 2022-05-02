Is Phaedra Parks Returning to 'RHOA'?By Shannon Raphael
May. 2 2022, Published 11:17 a.m. ET
Over the years, The Real Housewives of Atlanta has introduced viewers to more than a dozen different women who lead luxurious lives and who know how to start drama in social settings. Several stars have managed to make impressions that have lasted long after they leave the show.
Phaedra Parks joined RHOA alongside longtime star (and current alum) Cynthia Bailey at the beginning of the third season. During her time on RHOA, Phaedra welcomed two sons — whom she referred to as The Prince and Mr. President — and she defended clients as a lawyer, became a mortician, and dealt with her then-husband, Apollo Nida, and his impending prison sentence.
Though Phaedra made her mark during her seven-season run on the series, her time as a full-time star came to an end in 2017 after she spread a damaging rumor about her co-star, Kandi Burruss, in Season 9.
In the years since Phaedra left, many fans have wondered if she would ever come back — especially in light of the more recent departures of other prominent cast members like NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams. So, will Phaedra be returning to RHOA?
Is Phaedra Parks returning to 'RHOA'?
In the years since Phaedra handed back her peach, fans have been divided about whether or not they would want her back on the show. Though Phaedra did give a lot in terms of storyline and with her one-liners during her tenure on RHOA, the rumors she spread about Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, were damaging.
While Phaedra's friendship with returning star Shereé Whitfield could have been a natural way to bring the reality star back into the fold with the RHOA group on Season 14, she is not set to return to the series.
Phaedra herself has shared that she is not interested in returning to the franchise that made her a star, and her former best-friend-turned-enemy Kandi Burruss has also stated that she will not remain on RHOA if the mortician comes back.
"There's never going to be a time where I don't have a negative feeling towards what happened in that time," Kandi said about Season 9 during a discussion with Access in April 2021.
During an appearance on It's Tricky With Raquel Harper podcast in March 2022, Kandi said that she would leave RHOA if Phaedra got her peach back.
"I just don't think that she and I need to interact. I'll let her do her thing. When they decide to do that, then... [I'll] let her do her thing," Kandi said about how she would feel if the producers decided to bring her former friend back to the show. "It's not even about making [anybody] make the choices, because she's on other shows or whatever. She's doing her own thing."
When host Raquel Harper asked if she could mend fences with Phaedra, Kandi was definitive with her answer.
"No, it's not fixable," Kandi added.
Phaedra also shared that she's not currently interested in going back on RHOA because she's focused on her sons.
"I've evolved and so I love that the fans want me back, but my children are at an age — The Housewives is an awesome platform but it comes with its issues and so to be a great parent and to be a responsible parent, I think that that would not be a responsible decision," Phaedra shared during an interview with Hollywood Life in November 2021.
Phaedra will return to reality TV with 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2.
Though Phaedra is not imminently returning to RHOA, the mom of two will be back on the small screen rather soon with a Real Housewives spin-off.
Phaedra is one of eight former housewives who will be starring on Season 2 of the Peacock original, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. While the debut season of the reality series followed current stars from five different cities, the second season will former cast members who either were fired, or who left their respective franchises on their own accord.
Phaedra's RHUGT Season 2 co-stars include Eva Marcille Sterling, Jill Zarin, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and Dorinda Medley (who is hosting the trip at her infamous Berkshires home).
The sophomore season is set to premiere on Peacock on June 23, 2022, and it will mark the first time that Phaedra has returned to a Housewives series since she left RHOA in 2017.
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can catch up on the first 13 seasons on Peacock.