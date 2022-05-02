Though Phaedra made her mark during her seven-season run on the series, her time as a full-time star came to an end in 2017 after she spread a damaging rumor about her co-star, Kandi Burruss, in Season 9.

In the years since Phaedra left, many fans have wondered if she would ever come back — especially in light of the more recent departures of other prominent cast members like NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams. So, will Phaedra be returning to RHOA?