'The Traitors': Phaedra Unleashes Fury Over Parvati's Betrayal (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 2, Episode 4 of The Traitors. Season 2 of The Traitors is in full swing, and sadly, it appears our favorite trio of schemers is very close to swapping handshakes for sneaky backstabs. In the fourth episode, Dan Gheesling pulls Parvati Shallow for a chat and suggests they throw their fellow traitor, Phaedra Parks, under the bus. It's all about keeping those prying eyes away (or maybe just diverting them away from Dan's mischievous plans)!

The tension reaches its peak at the round table when Parvati calls out the Real Housewives players — and yes, that includes poor Phaedra. She isn't too thrilled with the Survivor legend, and a confrontation unfolds (more on that juicy drama later). With the two at odds, the burning question is: Are they about to target each other? Only time will tell, but for now, let's find out if Phaedra and Parvati can bury the hatchet post-filming!

So, are Phaedra and Parvati from 'The Traitors' friends now?

As of now, the status of Phaedra and Parvati's post-show dynamic is shrouded in mystery. However, a quick scroll on social media hints that they might not be the best of friends. Parvati follows Phaedra on Instagram, but the Married to Medicine star doesn't return the favor.

But hey, let's not jump into the rumor mill just yet! Social media can be an unreliable source, and we might be barking up the wrong tree. It's entirely plausible that Phaedra prefers a small circle and focuses on staying connected with her closest friends from The Traitors, including Shereé Whitfield and former DWTS pro Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Yes, we know they both wear the traitor badge, but it's more of a behind-the-scenes gig. Parvati and Phaedra are not exactly BFFs outside their secret gatherings — a clever move to keep the other players on their toes. Crafty, right? But wait, Parvati eventually goes rogue and pulls a fast one on Phaedra.

Phaedra says it "wasn't cool" of Parvati to throw her under the bus.

In the chaotic world of the fourth episode, Dan pitches a plan to throw Phaedra under the bus (mainly to save his own skin). Parvati immediately jumps on board, and the scheme unfolds at the round table.

Ahead of the round table, Parvati reveals she plans to drop a hint that one of the four Real Housewives in the game is a traitor. Cue the drama — Parvati calls out the housewives, claiming they're putting on the performance of a lifetime and steering the game's course. She even suggests they're in cahoots, sending Phaedra into a frenzy.

Following the round table, Phaedra makes her anger known; she tells the cameras she's livid with Parvati for throwing her under the bus and stirring the pot by hinting at a housewife alliance. On the flip side, Parvati is feeling like a mastermind. She loves the idea of burning a fellow traitor and hopes Phaedra gets the boot first because she's the traitor no one suspects.

In the final moments of Episode 4, the traitors reunite, and Phaedra goes off on Parvati: "That wasn't cool for you to go in there and try to throw me under the bus. When you do stuff like that, it brings attention to me," she states. "No one likes you, Parvati. Everyone says you're a f–king traitor."