Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Atlanta Phaedra Parks' Children Are Expected To Be Humble Despite Their Lavish Lifestyle Phaedra Parks from 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' shares two children with her ex-husband Apollo Nida. Let's get to know them more. By Je'Kayla Crawford Nov. 11 2023, Published 3:36 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Phaedra Parks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta has two sons with her ex-husband Apollo.

The reality TV star has strict rules in place for her children to maintain a sense of humbleness.

Phaedra gifted her 13-year-old son nearly $200,000 for him to invest in real estate.

Article continues below advertisement

As one of the OG housewives on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and star of Married to Medicine, the life of Phaedra Parks is constantly in the spotlight.

Not only does her dating life consistently make headlines — and her on-screen antics with her castmates also tend to get people talking — but fans want to get more info about her children. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

How many kids does Phaedra Parks have? She has two bundles of joy.

Source: Getty Images

Phaedra has two children named Dylan and Ayden with her ex-husband Apollo Nida. The couple was together for nearly a decade before calling it quits. Despite a long divorce process, which included an appeal on his side, the two were able to finalize their split in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

It's been reported that Phaedra has primary physical custody of both of their children, and Apollo still shares joint legal custody per their agreement.

The reality TV star mother constantly shares pictures of her sons with her fans on her Instagram. She also shares her approach to raising her sons well.

Article continues below advertisement

Phaedra Parks instills respect in her children.

Even though they come from a wealthy family, Phaedra wants to make sure that their privilege doesn't go straight to their heads. Instead, she ensure that the boys are well-rounded individuals, and has rules in place to make sure that happens.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have three rules for my sons. Be respectful of adults — 'yes' and 'no' ma’am all the time. My second rule is clean up behind yourself. And the last thing is be grateful. I definitely will take their phone away and follow through with that because I worked too hard for them not to appreciate," the housewife told People.

Phadrea's son Ayden is already planning on pursuing real estate investment at less than 18 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

For his 13th birthday, Phadera shocked the world when she revealed that she gave Ayden over $100,000 to pursue his career as an entrepreneur, specifically in real estate.

"So he said for his birthday he either wanted a dirt bike or a way to make money. And so I said, 'Well definitely not gonna give you a dirt bike to kill yourself. I will give you $150,000 for you to buy a piece of property. And so now he's basically trying to figure out if he wants to do a little multi-unit duplex, you know, [start] his own little rental properties," she explained to People.