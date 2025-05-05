'RHOA's Angela Oakley Is Addressing Those Cheating Rumors About Charles Oakley Head-On "It's just a baby." By Ivy Griffith Published May 5 2025, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: MEGA, Bravo

In the world of Real Housewives of Atlanta, cheating is nothing new. The drama and stakes are always high with the cast, including RHOA newcomer Angela Oakley, wife of famed former NBA star Charles Oakley.

Article continues below advertisement

So when rumors started swirling that Charles had cheated on Angela, no one batted an eyelash. But where did the rumors come from, and is there any truth to them? A Season 16 preview has raised some new questions, but Angela has answers. Here's what we know about the origins of the cheating rumors and what Angela had to say about it, in no uncertain terms.

Article continues below advertisement

How did all the rumors start about 'RHOA' husband Charles Oakley cheating? Ask Wendy Williams.

When rumors spread on RHOA and the other Real Housewives franchise shows, they can be taken as gossip as soon as they're uttered. Therefore, finding the origin of a rumor can be difficult. Luckily, the origin of at least one particular rumor about Charles cheating was caught on film. The Wendy Williams Show, to be precise.

Host Wendy Williams, who has known the Oakleys for some time, and specifically Charles, shared a salacious story about a conversation she claims to have had with Angela as Wendy was battling public controversy for her divorce from now-ex-husband Kevin Hunter in 2020. At the time, rumors suggested that Kevin had fathered a baby in an extramarital affair. Wendy claims that after she bid Charles farewell at a public event, Angela came in for a hug and asked if she could tell Wendy something.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Wendy, Angela told her, "It's just a baby." A surprised Wendy recounts asking if she had ever dealt with a baby from an extramarital affair, to which she claims Angela replied, "Yes." But 2025 Angela has a completely different story to tell.

Article continues below advertisement

Angela addresses those rumors head-on, calling out Wendy.

In 2025, on the 107.5 WGCI radio podcast, Angela took viewers back in time to that infamous and supposed 2020 conversation. She explained that she and Charles had gone on a relationship break, but it was due to some issues Charles was dealing with that culminated in him being "dragged out of Madison Square Garden," after which Angela created some space and let him find his way back home. Which, she shared, he eventually did.

Article continues below advertisement

No mention was made of cheating, but people put two and two together with Wendy's comments and inferred a lot. When prompted, "So he did have a baby?" Angela clearly answered, "No." While she confirmed that he does have a son who doesn't belong to her, she said that the rest of the story would "play out" on RHOA.

At one point, Angela said, "Wendy, like, girl. It's OK." The man who had an extramarital baby, she explained, is the father of her 25-year-old daughter, whom she does not share with Charles. She then emphasized, "Charles Oakley did not have a side baby on me."

Article continues below advertisement

So did Charles cheat? The jury is still out on that as far as the public is aware, but it seems that there's more info to come on RHOA. However, any rumors of a "side baby" when it comes to Charles are apparently false.