Drew Sidora’s ‘RHOA' Co-Star Debunks Her Claim That She’s Related to Michael Jordan

In most cases, no one questions a celebrity familial relationship under the assumption that someone famous wouldn't lie about their family ties. But The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora was seemingly caught in an, well, embellishment after claiming she was related to Michael Jordan. So, is Drew really related to the NBA's GOAT? Let's dive into the truth!

Drew Sidora claimed that she and Michael Jordan are related on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

On Season 16, Ep. 6 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, "Peace Interrupted," Drew revealed a fun fact she had kept from her friends and fans since joining the show in Season 13. While attending Kelli Ferrell's "Peace Brunch," she claimed she and Michael Jordan were cousins. As her friends looked stunned by the reveal, Drew explained that her maiden name is Jordan. We can confirm that's true, as Sidora is the actor's middle name.

Drew confirmed again in the confessional episode that she and Michael are related when a producer asked her if her claim was true. However, due to cast and fans' previous claims that the "Already Know" singer has been caught up in several lies on the show, including the details about her marriage and split from her husband, Ralph Pittman, Porsha Williams's claims that Drew created a false storyline about her dating Porsha's baby daddy, Dennis McKinley, her business endeavors (remember Drop It with Drew??), and other exaggerations.

Due to this, many online commenters failed to believe Drew was honest about her and Michael's relation.

Drew Sidora claimed she was "joking" about being related to Michael Jordan.

After several fans shared they didn't believe Drew and Michael were related, her co-stars also couldn't bring themselves to believe her. Eventually, one of her co-stars, Angela Oakley, who is married to NBA legend Charles Oakley, used her resources to hear the tea directly from the Jordan family.

In a scene from RHOA Season 16, Ep. 7, Angela and Drew met up at Angela's house, where the baller's wife set up a cocktail using Michael's tequila brand, Cincoro. Drew points out that she's using her "cousin's tequila," which prompted Angela to tell her new friend she contacted Michael's son, Marcus Jordan, who claimed he was in no way related to Drew. Drew then laughed off the confrontation by stating she was "joking" the entire time and thought everyone in the circle knew that.

