Does Alec Baldwin Have Twins? The Answer Is Not as Cut-and-Dry as You'd Expect "Edu was born, and then LuLu, our surrogate baby, came months later." By Ivy Griffith Published April 7 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When actor Alec Baldwin tied the knot with his wife Hilaria Baldwin in 2012, it's likely he had an idea in his head of what the future would look like. But the two quickly got to work on building their family, and by 2025, they had welcomed seven children together. Add that to Alec's daughter from a previous relationship, and you have a recipe for a really large family.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet the internet can't seem to agree: Does Alec have twins amongst those children? And while you think that there would be an easy "yes/no" answer to that question, it's not quite as cut and dry as you would imagine. Here's what we know about Alec's twins.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Does Alec Baldwin have twins? Sort of, but they weren't born at the same time, or even close together.

In the most technical sense of the word, Alec and Hilaria do not have twins. Yet they have babies born just five months apart, so how does that happen? No, it wasn't some bizarre pregnancy occurrence, but it was a miracle of science. In TLC's The Baldwins, Hilaria opened up about her fears around pregnancy loss and how the "twins" came about.

Hilaria shared that she had experienced miscarriages before, and they opted for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to give her and Alec the best chance to carry a healthy baby to term. She explained, "When I had my miscarriages, I didn't know what to do. I felt it was important to open a door of possibilities. Moving forward, I had this embryo, and I was terrified of having another IVF baby after the traumatic loss I had. My fear is that if I was going to put her (the embryo) inside of me, I was going to kill her" (excerpt via TheMirror).

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "So I connected with people who had done surrogacy. I met this really amazing woman who ended up carrying Mary Lou, and I find out I'm pregnant naturally. I found out I was having Edu, and so we (Hilaria and her surrogate) ended up pregnant at the same time. So Edu was born, and then LuLu, our surrogate baby, came months later." So while both Edu and LuLu are both babies born with the same biological parents, five months apart, they're only honorary twins.

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria explained, "Edu and Lulu are five and a half months apart. Alec likes to call them twins. They are not twins. They came up with calling each other Dede when they were younger. They point at each other and say, 'You Dede, no you Dede'. It's become this silly little term that they come up with that is their version of twins."

Alec muses on what it means to be an "older dad."

But the "twins" and their struggles with fertility aren't the only parenting-adjacent challenges that Hilaria and 67-year-old Alec have faced. Also in The Baldwins, Alec has gotten candid about what it means to be an older father, caring for young children when he himself is nearly 70. In the series, Hilaria, who is 41, opined that "things have changed so much," via People.

Article continues below advertisement

Alec mused, "Everything has changed, I think when you're her age and you have kids, and you get older, you get tougher. And for me, as I'm getting older and older, and I don't want to be tougher. I don't want to be anything. I just want to be a father to my kids." He added, "I want to just watch and see what the years I have left us to experience and not have it be about me."

Alec, who shares oldest daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger, added, "These kids are gonna turn around, and they're gonna be ready to go to college, and I'm gonna be old, older. I'm gonna be old 15 years from now, 14 years now, I'll be 80." He continued, "I try not to think about that. What I need is more time with my kids, you know?"

Article continues below advertisement