Drew Sidora's Ex Makeup Artist Says She Has Other Housewives on Her Mood Board: "Obsessed"

Actor and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora's former makeup artist is apparently accusing her of trying to emulate a few of her fellow Bravolebrities.

Celebrity makeup artist Freedom and Drew began going back and forth online in August 2024. Freedom even dragged Porsha Williams and Lesa Milan into the mix.

Drew Sidora's former makeup artist Freedom claims she's "obsessed" with Porsha Williams and Lesa Milan.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Freedom, also known as Freedom on the Beat, created an Instagram Story obtained by The RHOA Talk about Drew's alleged yearning to be like her RHOA co-star, Porsha, and The Real Housewives of Dubai star, Lesa. Freedom's post accused the "Already Know" singer of trying to be like Porsha and Lesa and went so far as to manifest Lesa's luxurious life. "She's extremely obsessed with Porsha," he said in a since-deleted post. "And [Drew] has Lesa Milan all over her mood board."

Many fans defended Drew, stating she probably had Porsha and Lesa on her mood board for makeup inspiration, especially since she and Porsha are friends. Several users also accused Freedom of making his and Drew's public issues even uglier. On Aug. 19, he opened up his drama with Drew to the internet by sharing screenshots of their text thread in which he insinuated that the peach holder committed fraud.

Freedom with a story post, he claims Drew is "obsessed" with Porsha and takes inspo from Lesa Milan! #RHOA #RHODubai pic.twitter.com/dfno4LPX2y — The RHOA Talk (@TheRhoaTalk) August 20, 2024

“DREWWW … My favorite girl … The FEDS are looking for you … clink clink b---h,” Freedom texted her in the thread. "If you need a [penpal] call me boo.” The housewife's former employee also called her "a commercial fraud specialist," in his post as he quoted NeNe Leakes's iconic RHOA reunion quote. "You never win when you play dirty … The lies are finally coming to an end," he said.

