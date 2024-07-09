Porsha Williams' Dating History: From R. Kelly To... Future?

Since we first met Porsha Williams during Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she's kept fans entertained time and time again. Over the years, she's become a meme queen through her hilarious RHOA lines like "Who said that?" and literally thinking the Underground Railroad was an actual railroad. The latter phrase is one Porsha has yet to live down. Porsha's quest for finding love also tends to be a hot topic in her life.

In 2021, she seemingly found her match in Simon Guobadia, whom she married in November 2022. However, after 15 months of marriage, Porsha filed for divorce, leading to multiple messy court proceedings. In addition to suggesting his ex is a gold digger in court, Simon demanded Porsha testify to her relationship with a certain fertile rapper. Before we discuss the peach holder's rumored hookups, let's examine her relationship history to see which exes she claims today.

Porsha Williams dated R. Kelly in the early 2000s

Source: Getty Images

Porsha was in a high-profile relationship years before the world would know her as a Housewife. In her 2021 memoir, Pursuit of Porsha, she confessed to dating disgraced singer R. Kelly. Porsha shared in her book that she and R. Kelly dated when she was in her mid-twenties, which would've been in the early 2000s. The relationship was allegedly "chaotic and detrimental" and ended after Porsha visited R. Kelly's house and heard what she thought was a woman being abused.

“When I got home from that last encounter, I knew I had hit a wall,” she wrote of the encounter. “And I was completely traumatized, completely confused about why this was now happening to me again as a grown woman.” Porsha and R. Kelly eventually parted ways. However, she ran into him years later during a 2015 interview with her former show, Dish Nation. She said that R. Kelly tried to reconnect after the interview, making her realize he didn't even remember the "one of the most traumatizing experiences in my life."

Porsha married Kordell Stewart in 2011.

Source: X

Porsha's brief tryst with R. Kelly wouldn't make the news until a decade after her first marriage to Kordell Stewart. The pair met in 2009 and married in 2011 in a luxurious ceremony. The following year, the couple decided to join Season 5 of RHOA, where the world could judge their marriage. During their time on the show, Porsha's castmates and many fans felt Kordell was controlling. She defended him at the Season 5 reunion, delivering the now-classic line, "Kordell is not perfect by far!"

Despite Porsha's willingness to make her marriage work, Kordell filed for divorce in March 2013. The reality star has said she discovered the news with the rest of the world via Twitter.

Porsha bounced back from her divorce with NFL player Duke Williams in 2015.

Source: Getty Images

Unlike most people, Porsha had to face her and Kordell's divorce in front of a massive audience. She also used the same RHOA platform to show herself moving on from a marriage that no longer served her. In 2015, during Season 8 of RHOA, Porsha began dating former Buffalo Bills player Duke Williams. Fans of the show will recall Porsha being worried that she and Duke might not work out due to their 12-year age gap (he was 22 then, and she was 34). Her suspicions proved to be right, as they broke up shortly after filming wrapped.

Porsha became engaged to Dennis McKinley in 2018.

Source: Bravo

After kissing a few more frogs on RHOA, including a man named Oliver in Season 8 and costing an old boyfriend his job, Porsha seemingly found her "one" in Dennis McKinley. The pair started dating in 2018, and soon after, Porsha became pregnant with their daughter, Pilar. During her pregnancy, the couple got engaged on Porsha's birthday in a lavish proposal. But in June 2019, Dennis confessed to cheating on his fiancee, causing their first breakup. The reconnected two months later, but eventually split up again in 2020.

Porsha's controversial relationship with Simon Guobadia began in 2021.

Source: Getty Images

In 2021, Porsha's post-Dennis relationship went viral. She began dating Simon, a wealthy Nigerian businessman. The pair announced their engagement months after Simon filed for divorce from his ex-wife and Porsha's former RHOA co-star, Falynn Pina. Their choice to pick from the Bravo dating pool quickly caused a stir online. Nonetheless, the pair married in two different ceremonies, one in the U.S. and one in Nigeria. However, in February 2024, Porsha filed for divorce, citing their marriage as "irretrievably broken."

In 2024, Simon suggested Porsha Williams had a relationship with Future.

Source: Getty Images

Since Porsha filed for divorce, her and Simon have relentlessly been at each other's necks. When they're not throwing subliminal and direct shade on their social media accounts, they're racing to Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court. In a 2024 court document shared with InTouch Weekly, Simon requested that Porsha answer several questions, including if she felt her prenup was "unfair" and for her to answer if she married him for his money.

