Porsha Williams Mourns Her Cousin, Yolanda "Londie" Favors, Who Died at Age 34

Article continues below advertisement

Londie, who appeared with Porsha on Porsha's Family Matters, on Aug. 7, just two weeks shy of her 35th birthday. Porsha shared the news on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Porsha Williams's cousin, Londie?

Porsha posted a photo on Sunday of Londie and a message to her fans, confirming her cousin's passing by showing her birthday (Aug. 21, 1989) and the day she died (Aug. 7). She also shared her feelings about Londie in the Instagram post's caption.

“So it’s true, when all is said and done, grief is the price we pay for love.” – E.A. Bucchianeri," Porsha wrote before adding her own words. "Londie — you were our best friend, our sister, our aunt, our cousin, and so much more," Porsha wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, and you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. The impact and value you provided all of us during your time here was tremendous, but we know that your spirit will always be with us every day guiding us through this difficult time and what’s still to come. For that, we’re eternally grateful. Love you always Dear Baby Cousin."

Article continues below advertisement

What was Yolanda "Londie" Favors's cause of death?

Porsha received many condolences under her post, including some from her current and former RHOA co-stars, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and Phaedra Parks. Additionally, fans wondered what happened to Londie and asked Porsha in her comments, which she understandably declined to answer.