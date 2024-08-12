Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Porsha Williams Mourns Her Cousin, Yolanda "Londie" Favors, Who Died at Age 34

Londie was a fan favorite on Porsha's 'RHOA' spinoff, 'Porsha's Family Matters.'

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Published Aug. 12 2024, 11:15 a.m. ET

(l-r): Porsha Williams and Londie Favors
Source: Instagram/@londieknowsbest

Bravo fans are joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams as she mourns the loss of her beloved cousin, Yolanda "Londie" Favors.

Article continues below advertisement

Londie, who appeared with Porsha on Porsha's Family Matters, on Aug. 7, just two weeks shy of her 35th birthday. Porsha shared the news on Instagram.

Yolanda "Londie" Favors filming 'Porsha's Family Matters'
Source: Instagram/@londieknowsbest
Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Porsha Williams's cousin, Londie?

Porsha posted a photo on Sunday of Londie and a message to her fans, confirming her cousin's passing by showing her birthday (Aug. 21, 1989) and the day she died (Aug. 7). She also shared her feelings about Londie in the Instagram post's caption.

“So it’s true, when all is said and done, grief is the price we pay for love.” – E.A. Bucchianeri," Porsha wrote before adding her own words. "Londie — you were our best friend, our sister, our aunt, our cousin, and so much more," Porsha wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, and you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. The impact and value you provided all of us during your time here was tremendous, but we know that your spirit will always be with us every day guiding us through this difficult time and what’s still to come. For that, we’re eternally grateful. Love you always Dear Baby Cousin."

Article continues below advertisement

What was Yolanda "Londie" Favors's cause of death?

Porsha received many condolences under her post, including some from her current and former RHOA co-stars, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and Phaedra Parks. Additionally, fans wondered what happened to Londie and asked Porsha in her comments, which she understandably declined to answer.

As of this writing, Londie's cause of death is unknown. Before she died, she led a private life, as her last Instagram posts were from her time on Porsha's Family Matters.

We're sending prayers and healing wishes to Porsha and her family!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams Can Never Stay Friends for Too Long — Inside Their Feud

Lauren Williams Sounds off About Her Friendship With Porsha's Ex, Dennis McKinley (EXCLUSIVE)

'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Has Secured a Sizable Net Worth Over the Years

Latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.