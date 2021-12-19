Lauren Williams Sounds off About Her Friendship With Porsha's Ex, Dennis McKinley (EXCLUSIVE)

Shortly after Porsha Williams joined the cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 5, viewers got to know a few of her family members — including her mom, Diane T. Williams, and her sister, Lauren Williams.

Porsha's sister may be younger than the longtime reality personality, but she was often a supportive figure and a voice of reason on the Bravo series. Now, Lauren is one of the main stars on her sister's spinoff series, Porsha’s Family Matters, which features loved ones from their extended family as well.