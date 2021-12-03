Dennis McKinley, Porsha Williams' Ex-Fiancé and Baby Daddy, Has Achieved a Sizable Net Worth

Dennis McKinley, Porsha Williams' Ex-Fiancé and Baby Daddy, Has Achieved a Sizable Net WorthBy Tatayana Yomary
Dec. 3 2021, Published 11:54 a.m. ET
Viewers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Porsha Family Matters are familiar with Dennis McKinley. Known as the baby daddy and ex-fiancé of Porsha Williams, he was often featured on the show throughout the course of their relationship and co-parenting efforts. Even though many fans have side-eyed Dennis for cheating on Porsha, he has become a fan favorite due to his down-to-earth personality.
Aside from making appearances on the Bravo franchise, Dennis is quite the hardworking man. Dennis is at the helm of The Original Hot Dog Factory chain restaurant while also working with other companies. That said, fans have been intrigued to learn more about him. So, what is Dennis McKinley’s net worth? Read on to find out.
Dennis McKinley’s net worth is set to multiply.
As of this writing, Exact Net Worth reports that Dennis has accumulated a net worth of $10 million so far. This number is a combination of his work as an entrepreneur and reality TV star.
Many fans know Dennis to be the “Hot Dog Man,” but he’s also spread his entrepreneurial skills with companies such as Waist Trainer, Food Ching, Work Win Celebrate, and many more. So, it makes sense that Dennis has achieved a sizable net worth.
Dennis McKinley
Reality TV personality, Entrepreneur
Net worth: $10 million
Dennis McKinley is a reality TV personality, former NFL player, and entrepreneur who is the ex-fiancé of Porsha Williams.
Birthdate: July 25, 1980
Birthplace: Kosciusko, Miss.
Birth name: Dennis McKinley
Children: One daughter born in 2019
Education: University of Michigan
Dennis is suspicious of Porsha and Simon Guobadia’s relationship timeline.
It’s no secret that many fans have called foul on Porsha and Simon Guobadia’s alleged relationship timeline. From the beginning, their whirlwind romance has felt like a more long-term relationship, which many social media users have shared online. And Dennis seems to share the same sentiments.
In Episode 1 of Porsha Family Matters, Dennis had no qualms about sharing his feelings about Porsha and Simon’s relationship with Porsha’s sister, Lauren.
During the episode, Dennis explains to Lauren that Porsha called him the morning she got engaged. However, he claims Porsha told him that she just started dating someone two weeks before. As a result, he questions the union.
“So they got engaged in two weeks?” Dennis asks Lauren.
Lauren indicates that Porsha indeed got engaged in two weeks. But, Dennis still questions the timeline. He goes on to ask Lauren how long they’ve been dating.
Lauren sticks to the story that had only been two weeks. However, Porsha can then be seen telling a family member that they were dating for a month before the proposal. Interesting!
As the scene transitions back to Dennis and Lauren’s conversation, Dennis asks Lauren if Porsha is with Simon because of money. He also goes on to say that it looks like she stole someone’s man.
“I don’t care what the real story is, she looks like the man stealer of the century,” Dennis tells Lauren. “She may go into the hall of fame for that s--t to be honest with you.”
Whew! Dennis has never had any qualms about sharing his opinions, and that clearly hasn't changed.
Despite all the chatter, Porsha and Simon are focused on their relationship and upcoming nuptials. However, even though Dennis once cheated on Porsha, many fans want to see them get back together.
Many social media users are convinced that Simon and Porsha’s relationship may not last, and they are convinced that Dennis and the author may reunite in the future. But, only time will tell.
Catch new episodes of Porsha Family Matters Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.