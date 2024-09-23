Home > Entertainment 'Sister, Sister' Stars Tia and Tamera Mowry Aren't as Close as They Once Were "It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her." By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 23 2024, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tiamowry

If you grew up in the '90s, we're willing to guarantee that Tia and Tamera Mowry were household names. From watching their careers blossom on Sister, Sister to seeing them grow into adults, wives, and mothers, Tia and Tamera have always been seen as a pair, even when Tia ventured off for projects like The Game.

These days, however, it seems the twins' relationship isn’t quite what it used to be, and Tia appears to be struggling with it. In the teaser for her new show, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, viewers watch Tia as she navigates life as a newly divorced woman, learning to stand on her own without her sister. So, what is Tia and Tamera’s relationship like now, anyway?

Details on Tia and Tamera's relationship now. Are they still close?

Tia and Tamera aren’t as close as they once were, and it seems they don’t talk much these days. In the teaser for Tia Mowry: My Next Act, Tia shared, "It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her." However, she also revealed, "That's just not where we are right now."

But that doesn’t mean the two sisters aren’t getting along. The distance between them could simply be due to their busy lives and careers. Tamera is still acting, with her latest role in the Hallmark holiday film Scouting for Christmas. She’s also a mom of two kids — son Aden, 11, and daughter Ariah, 9 — and a wife, and anyone in that situation knows how much time and effort that requires!

Tia Mowry frequently posts tributes to her sister, Tamera, on Instagram.

Although Tia is now navigating life without her twin or her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, she and Tamera still seem to be on good terms. She frequently recognizes her sister on Instagram, especially on commemorative days like Siblings Day, Mother’s Day, and, of course, their birthday. By the way, did you know the twins turned 46 in 2024? Yes, really!

In a July 2024 post celebrating their birthday, Tia acknowledged her sister for being by her side as they’ve "grown and evolved," calling it an "incredible blessing." She expressed, "Not everyone can say they’ve had someone with them through every major milestone in life. From growing up together and getting our big break to navigating the teenage years, and motherhood, I’m immensely grateful to have shared this journey with you."

Tia and Tamera also share throwback posts from their time on Tia & Tamera, the reality series that followed the sisters and aired from August 2011 to September 2013.

