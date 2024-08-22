Home > FYI Sorry to Say It, but If You Recognize Any of These 15 Things, You're Officially Old! Who remembers Dear Diary or Brach's Neapolitan coconut candies??? By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 22 2024, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: Walmart

If You Recognize Any of These 15 Things, Congrats, You're Officially Old!

No doubt, times change and new eras bring new innovations. But aging is inevitable, and we've dug up some of the most nostalgic items that not only trigger core memories but also officially mark you as an oldie (but still a goodie). Check out our list of 15 things that will have you feeling your age if you can identify them!

This Panosonic cordless phone ... with an answering machine

Cordless and an answering machine?! What a combo, at least back in the '90s! Say "I" if you remember returning home to play the messages on the answering machine to see if anyone interesting had called.

This vintage ’90s plastic jelly tube folding lounge chair

Be honest — how many times did your foot slip through the holes in the chair when you were a kid?

This Precious Moments figurine

They were, in fact, precious and cute, but almost impossible to keep our hands off!

Nestle Quick, in a tin container

"That brings back fond memories of using a spoon like a crowbar to get the lid off." — @Kangar on Reddit

This indestructible alarm clock

"Why did every family in America have one of these alarm clocks in the 80s/90s???!" — @TimeBend9473 on Reddit

This Brach’s pick-a-mix stand

"When I was growing up getting to fill a bag was the ultimate reward. I miss those things." —@guerillagluewarfare on Reddit

This Playmates Fun-To-Drive Dashboard

Once upon a time, a simple toy like this could completely captivate a child. This Redditor agrees: ‘I loved this toy so dang much!’

Blockbuster

Kids these days can’t appreciate the effort it took to scour Blockbuster for the perfect Saturday night movie, complete with a pack of boxed candy from the checkout.

Whistle Pops

"Toot sweets! Toot sweets! The candies you whistle, the whistles you eat!” If you recognize this line from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, then yep, you’re definitely showing your age!

This Lisa Frank trapper keeper

Literally just a binder with a flap, but oh, how cool it was to have one in the ’90s!

Sticker stores

Would you believe that back in the day, there was a store dedicated entirely to stickers? And where did we proudly display our hand-selected rolls of stickers? On our Trapper Keepers, of course!

CD stores

"I still remember these stores like it was yesterday. Thumbing through all of the hard plastic cases, and the tick~ tick ~tick sound they made when they banged against each other." Us too, @tRillVA, us too!

Mortal Kombat VHS

Whoops! Looks like this person forgot to return it to their local Blockbuster!

Toys-R-Us treat boxes

Getting those free treat boxes from Toys-R-Us was e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g! Three boxes of cereal?! That was a big deal!

Push up pops and these Timon & Pumba popsicles

Source: Reddit/@Few-Ruin-742;@Djf47021