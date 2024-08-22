Distractify
Home > FYI

Sorry to Say It, but If You Recognize Any of These 15 Things, You're Officially Old!

Who remembers Dear Diary or Brach's Neapolitan coconut candies???

By

Published Aug. 22 2024, 2:06 p.m. ET

nintendo console
Source: Walmart

If You Recognize Any of These 15 Things, Congrats, You're Officially Old!

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: Reddit/@rachelthelibrarian;eBay/The Legendary Lootbox

No doubt, times change and new eras bring new innovations. But aging is inevitable, and we've dug up some of the most nostalgic items that not only trigger core memories but also officially mark you as an oldie (but still a goodie). Check out our list of 15 things that will have you feeling your age if you can identify them!

Article continues below advertisement

This Panosonic cordless phone ... with an answering machine

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: Touched by Time Treasures

Cordless and an answering machine?! What a combo, at least back in the '90s! Say "I" if you remember returning home to play the messages on the answering machine to see if anyone interesting had called.

This vintage ’90s plastic jelly tube folding lounge chair

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: Etsy/LucysVintageAttic

Be honest — how many times did your foot slip through the holes in the chair when you were a kid?

Article continues below advertisement

This Precious Moments figurine

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: eBay/Tkeeper

They were, in fact, precious and cute, but almost impossible to keep our hands off!

Article continues below advertisement

Nestle Quick, in a tin container

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: Reddit/@kyden;@NiceNSweet

"That brings back fond memories of using a spoon like a crowbar to get the lid off." — @Kangar on Reddit

Article continues below advertisement

This indestructible alarm clock

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: Reddit/@Tittyfire

"Why did every family in America have one of these alarm clocks in the 80s/90s???!" — @TimeBend9473 on Reddit

Article continues below advertisement

This Brach’s pick-a-mix stand

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: Reddit/@guerillagluewarfare;Brach's

"When I was growing up getting to fill a bag was the ultimate reward. I miss those things." —@guerillagluewarfare on Reddit

Article continues below advertisement

This Playmates Fun-To-Drive Dashboard

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: Reddit/@CpuJunky

Once upon a time, a simple toy like this could completely captivate a child. This Redditor agrees: ‘I loved this toy so dang much!’

Article continues below advertisement

Blockbuster

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Kids these days can’t appreciate the effort it took to scour Blockbuster for the perfect Saturday night movie, complete with a pack of boxed candy from the checkout.

Article continues below advertisement

Whistle Pops

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: Reddit/@ruccarucca

"Toot sweets! Toot sweets! The candies you whistle, the whistles you eat!” If you recognize this line from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, then yep, you’re definitely showing your age!

Article continues below advertisement

This Lisa Frank trapper keeper

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: eBay/Flipping Monkies

Literally just a binder with a flap, but oh, how cool it was to have one in the ’90s!

Article continues below advertisement

Sticker stores

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: Pinterest

Would you believe that back in the day, there was a store dedicated entirely to stickers? And where did we proudly display our hand-selected rolls of stickers? On our Trapper Keepers, of course!

Article continues below advertisement

CD stores

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: Reddit/@ArcticPete

"I still remember these stores like it was yesterday. Thumbing through all of the hard plastic cases, and the tick~ tick ~tick sound they made when they banged against each other." Us too, @tRillVA, us too!

Article continues below advertisement

Mortal Kombat VHS

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: eBay/The Crimson Broncho

Whoops! Looks like this person forgot to return it to their local Blockbuster!

Article continues below advertisement

Toys-R-Us treat boxes

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: Dinosaur Dracula

Getting those free treat boxes from Toys-R-Us was e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g! Three boxes of cereal?! That was a big deal!

Article continues below advertisement

Push up pops and these Timon & Pumba popsicles

if you recognize any of these things you are old
Source: Reddit/@Few-Ruin-742;@Djf47021

The OG of push pops and popsicles. No matter how hard you tried to keep your hands from getting sticky with Flintstones Push Pops, it was a losing battle!

Now that we’ve taken a trip down memory lane, which one do you miss the most?

Advertisement
More from Distractify

15 Epic Movie Cameos That Prove Even Small Roles Can Make Big Waves

15 of Amazon’s Most Expensive Items, From $1 Million Sports Memorabilia to Silicone Muscle Body Suits

15 Well-Worn Items That, Dare We Say, Should Have Been Replaced Yesterday

Latest FYI News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.