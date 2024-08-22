Home > FYI 15 Well-Worn Items That, Dare We Say, Should Have Been Replaced Yesterday Be prepared for a lot of "How?" and "Why?" as you scroll through. By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 22 2024, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: Reddit/@Pixelmanns

15 Well-Worn Items That Will Make You Laugh and Question How They’re Still Hanging On

Holding onto items for their durability or sentimental value, like your favorite pair of shoes or the recliner you’ve had since your kids were kids, is perfectly understandable. But sometimes, a wake-up call is needed to know when it’s time to let go. Check out these 15 well-worn items we found on Reddit that, as much as we hate to say it, need to be replaced ASAP — including the headphones pictured above!

These mid-’90s Chuck Taylor sneakers

Chuck Taylor sneakers are famous for their durability, but even the most legendary sneakers aren’t meant to last forever! It’s time to retire those puppies!

This five- or six-year-old wallet

"Looks like an old bandaid lol." — @xFinman on Reddit "You clearly have a strong butt." — @KHHAANNN on Reddit

This airport seat, also the only one with a charger

Yikes, this seat has seen a whole lotta butts! It’s lucky if it survives another round of flights.

15-year-old hot water pitcher vs. a new one

"Looks more like a 150 years old pitcher, tbh." — @xobotun on Reddit

This 7-Eleven countertop

This 7-Eleven counter has seen its fair share of "$20 on pump two" requests and a parade of "I’ll take three $1 scratch-offs" in its lifetime.

This handicapped parking sign

God help whoever accidentally parks in this spot, because they won’t be able to tell who it’s reserved for!

This OG Naked pallet vs. the 2024 one

"'Urban Decay' is exactly what has taken place here." — @Berenvonbaggins on Reddit

This eight-year-old gym equipment

One more tug and we all fall down!

These bathroom doors at a brewery

Redditor @Borge_Luis_Jorges said, "When it comes to bathrooms I hate to touch wherever you're expected to touch." Ditto!

This armrest of a student driver car

"Did it get wrinkly from all the fear-sweat that soaked into it?" — @Gibber_Italicus on Reddit

This iPhone charging cable

"If that cable could talk, it would say, 'Kill me.'" —@lordkhuzdul on Reddit

This four- or five-year-old eraser vs. a new one

"I'm just surprised you kept an eraser that long. I've lost them after a few weeks usually." — @Yumago on Reddit

This 2008 Darth Vader keychain

Redditor @LL_Asphyxious proudly captioned their well-worn item, "My 16-year-old Darth Vader is still going strong!" But @Raging-Badge had to chime in with some honesty: "I don’t know if 'going strong' would’ve been the words I used, but it is impressive it’s still going." While we're not entirely sure which model the OP had, we're guessing it once looked like the one on the right.

This seven-year-old Lush soap bar, once an orangutan...

"A gift from a friend. I’ve never used it, and now it smells like old rubber and dust. I love him," Redditor @glytxh wrote, sharing a photo of her well-worn soap bar. We hunted down a photo of its former glory — before it turned into a melting, orange smiley face, which you can see on the right.

This childhood stuffed lion vs. a new one