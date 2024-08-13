Here's How to Get the New McDonald's Collector's Meal Cups Your Inner Child Will Appreciate
The cups include images of childhood faves like Beanie Babies, Barbies, and more!
Just when we've all accepted the world is on fire, McDonald's came in clutch and provided a dose of nostalgia for those of us who were kids in the '90s and early 2000s.
The fast food chain released its McDonald's Collector's Meals, featuring six collectible cups decorated with some of your childhood faves. Here's how to snag a cup today!
This is how to get the new McDonald's Collector's Meal Cups and remind yourself of simpler times.
McDonald's officially launched its collector cups on Tuesday, Aug. 13. The cups come in six unique designs featuring popular '90s and early aughts toys from Happy Meals that most of us in our late twenties and early thirties recall enjoying when everything had high fructose corn syrup.
Here are all of the designs available for the Collector Cups:
- Beanie Babies
- Barbie and Hot Wheels
- Hello Kitty and Peanuts
- Shrek, Jurassic Park, and Minions
- Coca-Cola
- McDonald's (featuring the Grimace Glass, Boo Buckets, and Funny Fry Friends)
According to McDonald's press release, the Collector's Meals are available for a limited time. To get a Happy Meal with a Collector's Meal Cup, you must buy specific items from McDonald's' menu.
If you're going to McDonald's for breakfast, order a sausage egg McMuffin, a hash brown, and a hot coffee in order to get one of the cups. If you can't get to a Mickey D's in the morning, you can order either a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac with fries and a soft drink.
While McDonald's stated the Collector's Meal would be available for a limited time, they haven't said when the offer will end. Hopefully, after seeing the joy the meals bring to many adults who curse the day they asked to be grown ups, the chain opts to keep them around for-ev-er.