Every Single One of These Images Will Bring You Right Back to Elementary School

As we grow into adults, it's easy for us to differentiate ourselves from others in an attempt to establish our own identity and a sense of self. Which is normal, because we're all trying to find that specific thing that makes us special. In that pursuit, however, it's easy to forget that a lot of us had shared experiences, something Twitter user @melmadara touched on when she started this excellent thread on elementary school memories.

Just take a look at some of these images and try to tell me they aren't giving you hardcore elementary vibes. From coast to coast across America, there are tons of people who are tweeting with "OMG SAME!" which is really special when you think about it. No matter what part of the country you're from, you can definitely relate to these "weird" grade school memories.