15 Epic Movie Cameos That Prove Even Small Roles Can Make Big Waves

Guess who's hiding in plain sight in one of the scenes in 'Liar Liar'? We'll reveal the comedian sneaking around in the background!

Published Aug. 15 2024, 4:31 p.m. ET

best-movie-cameos-of-all-time
Source: Universal Pictures;20th Century Studios

These are Hands-Down the 15 Best Movie Cameos Ever!

best movie cameos ever
Source: Columbia Pictures;Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer;Sony Pictures

While some cameos are impossible to miss, others are cleverly hidden. Take Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, for example — he finally got his long-awaited cameo in Star Trek Beyond, but good luck recognizing him under all that alien Starfleet makeup. There are a few other incredible movie cameos you probably didn’t even catch. Keep scrolling as we unveil those and reveal the best cameos of all time!

Matt Damon in 'EuroTrip'

best movie cameos of all time matt damon eurotrip
Source: The Montecito Picture Company;DreamWorks Pictures

Matt Damon's cameo in EuroTrip as the obnoxious lead singer belting out the unforgettable "Scotty Doesn't Know" stands as one of the most iconic moments in film.

Keanu Reeves in 'Always Be My Maybe'

best movie cameos of all time keanu reeves always be my maybe
Source: Netflix

Were you as caught off guard as we were when Keanu Reeves showed up as Sasha’s boyfriend in Always Be My Maybe? That was definitely a surprising twist!

Bob Barker in 'Happy Gilmore'

best movie cameos of all time bob barker happy gilmore
Source: Universal Pictures
  • Happy Gilmore: Now you're gonna get it, Bobby! (cue the hill-rolling scene and Happy head-butting Bob in the face)
  • Happy Gilmore: The price is wrong, b---h! (cue Bob punching Happy)
  • Bob Barker: I think you've had enough. (Bob starts to walk away, and Happy begins to stand up)
  • Bob Barker: No? (Bob punches Happy again)
  • Bob Barker: Now you've had enough... b---h.
    Alice Cooper in 'Wayne's World'

    best movie cameos of all time alice cooper waynes world
    Source: Paramount Pictures

    Wayne's World! Wayne's World! Party time! Excellent! If you're a millennial, you get it!

    Johnny Depp as Officer Tom Hanson in '21 Jump Street'

    best movie cameos of all time johnny depp jump street
    Source: Columbia Pictures;Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

    Johnny Depp’s cameo in 21 Jump Street isn’t just amusing; he actually reprises his role as Officer Tom Hanson from the original 21 Jump Street series that aired from 1987 to 1991.

    Mike Tyson in 'The Hangover'

    best movie cameos of all time mike tyson the hangover
    Source: Warner Bros.

    "I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh lord. And I've been waiting for this moment, for all my life, oh lord."

    Tom Cruise as Austin Powers in 'Austin Powers in Goldmember'

    best movie cameos of all time tom cruise austin powers
    Source: New Line Cinema;Gratitude International;Team Todd;Moving Pictures

    In case you forgot, Tom is cast in a movie within the movie as the suave secret agent, Austin Powers. Yeah, baby!

    Donald Trump in 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'

    best movie cameos of all time donald trump home alone
    Source: 20th Century Studios

    Whether you like him or not, it wouldn't be right to leave out Donald Trump's cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

    Bill Murray as Larry's roommate, Ice Pick, in 'Dumb and Dumber'

    best movie cameos of all time bill murray dumb and dumber
    Source: New Line Cinema

    Lloyd: Roommate? You have a new roommate?

    Harry: Well, I mean, I had to get someone to pay half of the rent while you were in the hospital. How's it going, Ice Pick?

    Ice Pick: Best day ever. Greatest day of my life, really.

    Harry: Pick cooks up a rock candy that'll make you dizzy. Folks come from all over the city to buy it.

    Lloyd: It's burning my eyes. Must be Cajun style.

    Bet you didn't know Bill Murray was under that hazmat suit, did ya?

    Chris Farley as the disgruntled bus driver in 'Billy Madison'

    best movie cameos of all time chris farley billy madison
    Source: Universal Pictures

    Chris Farley's appearance in Billy Madison might go beyond a traditional cameo, but we’re including it on the list because, well, he was amazing!

    Jim Carrey as Fire Marshall Bill in 'Liar Liar'

    best movie cameos of all time jim carrey liar liar

    Jim Carrey as Fire Marshall Bill in 'Liar Liar' (left, top right), Fire Marshall Bill in 'In Living Color' (bottom right)

    What? A surprise cameo from In Living Color’s Fire Marshall Bill in Liar Liar! You won’t believe your eyes — blink and you might miss this sneaky (but much appreciated) appearance!

    David Bowie in 'Zoolander'

    best movie cameos of all time david bowie zoolander
    Source: Paramount Pictures

    "When Bowie shows up to judge the walk off in Zoolander. Best part." — @goldenpheasant

    Glenn Close as Gutless in 'Hook'

    best movie cameos of all time glenn close hook
    Source: Amblin Entertainment

    Good luck spotting Glenn Close in her cameo in Hook if you’re expecting to see the same woman who played Cruella! But if you search high and low, and behind that large, dark gray fuzzy beard, you might just find her. Glenn plays Gutless, the pirate who betrays Captain Hook and gets tossed into the infamous Boo Box. Not the Boo Box!

    Channing Tatum as random train passenger in 'Bullet Train'

    best movie cameos of all time channing tatum bullet train
    Source: Sony Pictures

    Ladybug (Brad Pitt): Wanna make an easy $200 bucks?

    Random train passenger (Channing Tatum): [slowly comes closer to Brad and in a low voice asks] Is this like a sex thing?

    Priceless!

    The Backstreet Boys in 'This Is the End'

    best movie cameos of all time backstreet boys this is the end
    Source: Sony Pictures

    "How to end an apocalypse comedy like a boss." — @codyhiginbotham6616 on YouTube

    Period.

