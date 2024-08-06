Grab Your Tissues: We've Rounded up the Most Heart-Wrenching Movie Character Deaths
Oddly enough, it seems that many of the most memorable deaths in movies involve male characters.
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for some of the saddest (but best) movies. You've been warned.
There’s a fine line between reality and movies. When a character dies in a film that’s already drawn you in, you start to feel that ache in your heart and tears begin to flow. Sometimes, it takes minutes or even hours to recover from such a loss because it feels too real to let go. If you know that feeling, we’ve compiled a list of the saddest movie character deaths to date, so you can relive the heartache all over again — because, well, why not?
Jack Dawson from 'Titanic' still goes down in history as one of the saddest movie character deaths.
Could Rose have made a little room for Jack on that floating door? It’s a valid argument. Nevertheless, that unforgettable scene of Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) sinking into the icy Atlantic Ocean will forever be etched in our memories. We’ll never let go, Jack (cue the tear), we’ll never let go!
Danny in 'Pearl Harbor' — May 2001
Rafe: Danny, you can’t die. You can’t die. You know why? ‘Cause you’re gonna be a father. You’re gonna be a daddy'.
A few seconds later
Danny: No, you are.
Noah and Allie in 'The Notebook' — June 2004
Early 2000s producers and directors really knew how to let a story unfold on screen. The Notebook combines love and heartache all rolled into one unforgettable movie moment!
Dobby in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' — November 2010
"Here lies Dobby, a free elf." Dobby, you were a true hero—truly a hero!
Bruno and Schmuel in 'The Boy in the Striped Pajamas' — November 2008
If only Shmuel had gone under the fence to Bruno’s side instead of the other way around.
G-Baby in 'Hardball' — September 2001
"The most heart wrenching scene in the most underrated Keanu Reeves movie ever." — @bad2dabohn1992 on YouTube
Sam (the dog) in 'I Am Legend' — December 2007
Saying goodbye to a companion like a pet is hard, but having to end their life to save your own — now that’s tough!
Mufasa in 'The Lion King' — June 1994
Cartoon or not, watching a young cub lose his father to a stampede he could have avoided if only his jealous brother had lent a hand is a tearjerker in any dimension!
Old Yeller in 'Old Yeller' — December 1957
Travis: No mama
Mama: There’s no hope for him now Travis, he’s suffering. You know we’ve got to do it.
Travis: I know mama. He was my dog. I’ll do it.
Corinne in 'Sitting in Bars With Cake' — September 2023
What could shatter the everlasting bond between two close friends? Cancer! To make it even more gut-wrenching, the film is (loosely) based on a true story. What a heartbreak!
Leslie Burke in 'Bridge to Terabithia' — February 2007
The Bridge to Terabithia pretty much sums up most millennials' childhoods — playing outside and living through imagination. But Leslie’s death (whew) really threw us for a loop!
William in 'Me Before You' — June 2016
Oh boy, you better have your tissues ready before sitting down for Me Before You. Your journey didn’t have to end there, Will, but your trials are undeniably felt.
Harry S. Stamper in 'Armageddon' — July 1998
"The Ending of the movie **Armageddon** is the saddest ending in the history of of movies." — @xxxxCloverxxxx on Reddit
Prim in 'The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay - Part 2' — November 2015
After everything Katniss did to protect Prim, starting with volunteering as tribute to keep her out of the Hunger Games, she dies anyway. Talk about a plot twist that hits you right in the gut!
Artax (the horse) in 'The Neverending Story' — July 1984
You know what's never-ending? The thought of poor Artax taking his last breath while slowly sinking into the sloshy mud.