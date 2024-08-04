Home > Entertainment > Movies In 'Friday Night Lights,' Jason Street's Future Includes Some Serious Emotional Recovery From being the star quarterback to a life-changing injury, Jason Street goes through quite the journey. Does he ever heal? By Alex West Published Aug. 4 2024, 5:48 p.m. ET Source: NBC

Throughout Friday Night Lights, viewers watch Jason Street cope with a difficult reality – an injury caused paraplegia which means major changes in his life. His passion for football suddenly seems completely out of reach.

Much of his plot line focuses on what his new journey will look like and finding out what it means to live a life outside of Panthers' football. Everything changed for him in a blink of the eye, but was Jason ever able to find a gradual rise back to his former self?

Does Jason Street walk again in 'Friday Night Lights'?

While Jason does go through some physical therapy with aspirations of recovery, he does not walk again. However, Jason does try to remain physical and spends some time learning more about paraplegic sports, trying out wheelchair rugby. He pours himself into the sport, but isn't quite as successful. Jason even was invited to try out for the U.S. National Quad Rugby Team. However, he is not chosen for the team due to his lack of experience on a wheelchair.

Nonetheless, he does his best to stay involved with football, taking up jobs that are more behind-the-scenes. In Season 2, Jason starts as the assistant to the Panthers' new head coach Bill McGregor. It isn't easy for him, especially as he disagrees with some of the coaching decisions being made. Jason leaves the franchise, making minimal returns.

Jason continues his sports career elsewhere ... eventually. After meeting a girl named Erin, the pair hook up which results in an unexpected pregnancy. The pair decided to keep the child, but Erin doesn't stick around for too long, feeling a call to leave to New Jersey to her family where she can find better financial support. This forces Jason to drop his unsuccessful business of "flipping" houses and look to return to what he knows best.

In Season 4, Jason finds a job in New York City where he is able to stay close to Erin and his kid without being overbearing. As he notes, he is "far enough away that I'm not going to be a stalker...but close enough that I can be here." However, by Season 5, viewers learn that he and Erin have formally reunited. Plus, he's fully reimersed into the sports world as a full-time sports agent.

Despite an injury that prevents him from walking, Jason does encourage his own son into the sport. He explained his wife thus far to Coach Taylor, speaking fondly of his son, Noah, who is learning now to throw a football. As for the future of his recovery and his kid's pursuit into sports, viewers aren't sure as the television show ends before we can ever find out.