Fans Are Curious About Will Smith's Character in 'I Am Legend' After Sequel Announcement

In I Am Legend, Robert ends the movie heroically saving two immune teens, Anna and Ethan. At the climax of the film, he is in the process of creating a cure to the Darkseeker mutation, which makes all the infected vampiric but vulnerable to sunlight. When a hoard of Darkseekers track Robert, Anna, and Ethan to Robert's basement lab, he gives a sample of the cure to Anna and Ethan before sacrificing himself with a grenade.