See the 1996 Cast of 'Twister' Today One of the stars just turned 94 and is still acting! By Anna Quintana Published Jul. 25 2024, 5:48 p.m. ET

The Cast of 1996 Classic 'Twister' Then and Now

The original Twister followed a team of storm chasers as they attempted to deploy a tornado research device in Oklahoma during an unusually busy tornado season. The cast included some of the biggest stars of the '90s including Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, and Cary Elwes, and grossed $495 million worldwide. So, where are the actors today?

Helen Hunt — Dr. Jo Harding

At the time of the film's release, Helen was on the popular sitcom Mad About You. Since then, she has continued to have roles in major TV series, most recently appearing in Hacks and Blindspotting.

Jami Gertz — Dr. Melissa Reeves

Jami Gertz has been keeping busy since starring as Dr. Melissa Reeves in Twister. Her acting credits include Ally McBeal, Modern Family, and This Is Us. Fun fact: Jami's net worth is estimated at $8 billion thanks to her husband Tony Ressler, who is a part-owner of the Atlanta Hawks.

Cary Elwes — Dr. Jonas Miller

Cary Elwes has an impressive resume. Along with Twister, he has also appeared in iconic films such as Princess Bride, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and Saw. More recently, he starred as The King in the Rebel Moon Netflix film series and Brigadier Gubbins 'M' in Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Lois Smith — Meg Greene

At the age of 94, Lois is still keeping busy, most recently attending SXSW in March 2024. She also appeared in a few episodes of Law and Order: Organized Crime this year.

Alan Ruck — Robert "Rabbit" Nurick

Best known as Cameron Frye from Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Alan was on the team of storm chasers in Twister. Following that role, Alan starred in the TV series Spin City. In 2018, he landed a role in the highly popular HBO series Succession, where he played Connor Roy, and earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Sean Whalen — Allan Sanders

According to Sean's IMDB page, he has 143 acting credits to his name and has acted in every genre of film and television except a Western, which he really wants to do.

Todd Field — Beltzer

Todd Field went from actor to director, most recently directing the Oscar-nominated film Tár starring Cate Blanchett. He was nominated for Best Director. He also directed Little Children, which earned three Oscar nominations.

Wendell Josepher — Haynes

You might recognize Wendell from her appearances in some of your favorite TV shows including Shameless, Glee, and Weeds. She was most recently spotted striking along with fellow SAG members in 2023.

Joey Slotnick — Joey

Along with Twister, Joey is best known for his role in Hollow Man and A League of Their Own. In 2024, Joey appeared in Drive-Away Dolls, Ethan Coen's film starring Margaret Qualley, Colman Domingo, and Pedro Pascal.

Bill Paxton — Bill Harding

Bill Paxton was unstoppable in the '90s, appearing in Twister, Apollo 13, and Titanic. He would go on to accrue nearly 100 acting credits before his untimely death in 2017 at the age of 61 following a stroke.

Philip Seymour Hoffman — Dustin Davis

