Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity

What Is Jami Gertz's Net Worth? She's One of the Wealthiest Women in the United States

Actor Jami Gertz has earned fame after starring in movies such as 'The Lost Boys' and 'Sixteen Candles.' What is her net worth?

By

Jun. 14 2023, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

Actress/producer Jami Gertz arrives at "A Better Life" World Premiere Gala Screening.
Source: Getty Images

American actor Jami Gertz has been working in the film and television industry for decades. She's taken roles in dozens of titles throughout her on-screen career — you know her from projects like Twister, Still Standing, Sixteen Candles, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though she's had a solid career, her net worth is leaps and bounds beyond that of a working actor. So, what is Jami Gertz's net worth, and how did she make all that money?

What is Jamie Gertz's net worth?

: Jami Gertz attends the Hawks Means Business Chat in partnership with 'What Men Want' at State Farm Arena.
Source: Getty Images

Jami is one of the richest women in America, thanks to the impressive size of her net worth. Her net worth was most recently reported to sit at $3 billion. Her net worth has grown exponentially over the years, as it was reported to be $500 million back in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Jami Gertz

Actor

Net worth: $3 billion

Jami Gertz is an American actress who took up her first on-screen role in 1981, starring in On the Right Track. She's known for titles such as The Lost Boys, Seinfeld, Sixteen Candles, Square Pegs, and more. While she established herself as a performer, Jami is also a sports team owner and philanthropist.

Birthdate: Oct. 28, 1965

Birthplace: Chicago, Ill.

Birth name: Jami Beth Gertz

Father: Walter Gertz

Mother: Sharyn Gertz

Marriages: Antony Ressler (m. 1989-present)

Education: New York University

She and her husband, billionaire businessman and philanthropist Antony Ressler, opened a new avenue of income for themselves after purchasing a part of an NBA team, the Atlanta Hawks.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, the couple holds a minority stake in Wisconsin's NBL team, the Milwaukee Brewers. Between her already-established career as a performer and her venture into sports team ownership, Jami has found a few ways to keep her net worth value up.

Who is Jami's husband, Tony Ressler?

Ares Management Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Tony Ressler on stage.
Source: Getty Images

Tony Ressler is widely known for his success as an investor. He's a co-founder of the private equity firm Apollo Global Management, which he started in 1990. In 1997, Tony went on to found Ares Management. It's been reported that his net worth is $7 billion. He met his wife when she was 21 with the help of publisher Susan Gelle, and it's said that some of Jami's net worth is inherited through her marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple have been charitable with their unfathomable amounts of money and have taken the initiative to give back to those around them. They founded the Ressler/Gertz Foundation, which donates to art museums, education foundations, Jewish organizations and temples, and health and human services organizations.

Do Jami Gertz and Tony Ressler have children?

The couple has three sons together: Oliver Jordan Ressler, born in 1992; Nicholas Simon Ressler, born in 1995; and Theo Ressler, born in 1998.

Oliver is an artist and filmmaker, Nick seems to be involved in the operations of the Atlanta Hawks, and Theo followed in his father's footsteps and began a career in investment banking, per his Linkedin.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Dwyane Wade Has a Huge Net Worth Thanks to His Legendary NBA Career

20 Celebrities Who Secretly Give Tons of Money to Charity

Kourtney Kardashian's Net Worth Puts Her Low on the Totem Pole for a Kardashian

Latest Celebrity News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.