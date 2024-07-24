Home > Entertainment Leonardo DiCaprio Threw a Party — and Guests Were Reportedly Told to Follow the Green Laser "From driving closer and googling it I’ve come to the conclusion that it really is Leonardo DiCaprio’s event/party," a Redditor said. By Sara Belcher Jul. 24 2024, Published 7:01 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images; Reddit/Apenerd

Cool party idea or reminiscing on his time filming The Great Gatsby? Leonardo DiCaprio is a recognizable name online, thanks to his various movies and environmental projects he's worked on, but his name is being shared online in connection to an odd green laser pointing straight into the sky. In a Reddit post shared by user Apenerd, a green light can be seen shooting directly into the sky, appearing multiple nights in a row and leaving the user very confused.

In the post, the user said it "appears to be thousands of miles long," though they couldn't come up with an explanation for it. Thankfully, the mystery was (allegedly) solved and it ended up being connected to the famed actor as a way to direct people to a party he was throwing.

Leonardo DiCaprio used the green laser to direct people to his party, supposedly.

Though most invites include the address to said event, it seems that those who RSVP'd to Leo's party were given a different set of instructions for finding their way there. Instead of including his address in the body of the invite, he instead instructed people to follow the green light — or, at least, that's what the Reddit user pieced together from their own sluething.

"This laser or light has appeared from out of nowhere two nights in a row and no one knows exactly what it is," the user posted in the comments. "In other pictures you can see it’s quite tall. It’s rumored to be Leonardo DiCaprio’s private party where he didn’t give the guests an address, but instead the instructions to 'follow the light.'" Of course, at first this seemed like just a rumor to the poster — until they investigated themselves.