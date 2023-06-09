Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships A Complete Timeline of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's Relationship Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have been linked since early September 2022. Here's an inside look at their relationship timeline. By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 9 2023, Published 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has a reputation for dating women much younger than him — but he's trying to repair that image. A milestone in his love life arrived in late 2022 when the Inception star was spotted out and about with model (and mother to an adorable toddler) Gigi Hadid.

Rumors of a romance surfaced in September 2022 after the two were spotted hanging out during New York Fashion Week. With their fling seemingly getting more serious, let's take a look at Leo and Gigi's relationship timeline.

September 7, 2022: Leo has "his sights set" on Gigi.

Following his split from Camila Morrone, the award-winning actor wasted no time in exploring the dating pool. US Weekly reported that Leo had his eye on Gigi Hadid. A source revealed, "Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn't shown an interest. They're friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now."

September 10, 2022: The two are spotted at an NYFW afterparty.

Just three days later, Gigi and Leo are spotted at an NYFW afterparty. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the two can be seen getting cozy at Casa Cipriani. A source later told People that they're "getting to know each other," while another source confirmed, "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi."

October 31, 2022: Gigi and Leo share a party bus.

According to Page Six, the rumored couple shared a party bus with Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Helly Nahmad on their way to the Circoloco's massive Halloween party at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

November 11, 2022: Gigi skips Leo's 48th birthday party.

In a shocking turn of events, Gigi skipped Leo's star-studded 48th birthday celebration in Beverly Hills.

November 19, 2022: The two are photographed leaving same NYC restaurant.

However, it seems Leo got over it because he and Gigi were spotted leaving Cipriani together — and apparently, the model was already "smitten" with the Titanic actor. A source told People, "Gigi keeps spending time with Leo in NYC. He is very understanding about her being a mom and works around her schedule to see her — it's very sweet."

December 23, 2022: Gigi doesn't "have the energy" for Leo.

After the Wolf of Wall Street star was spotted with 23-year-old model Victoria Lama, a source told Page Six that Gigi and Leo "like each other very much, but neither one wants anything serious right now." "Gigi's priority is her daughter," the source told the outlet, adding that the model "doesn't have the energy to run after DiCaprio. His routine is too much for her."

January 2023: Gigi and Leo's romance isn't "exclusive" at this point.

On Jan. 6, 2023, Entertainment Tonight reported that Gigi and Leo are not over — they're just not exclusive. A source told the outlet, "Leo and Gigi have enjoyed their time together when they're able to see each other, but when they're busy with various commitments, they're doing their own things, and they are not exclusive. They have respect for one another and have always just been seeing where things go."

February 17, 2023: Gigi and Leo's relationship "fizzled" out.

After a source insisted that Leo was not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani, another source spoke with People and revealed that Gigi was "done" with the Catch Me If You Can actor. "She hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him," the insider told the outlet. "They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom." The source revealed that Gigi and Leo's fling was "never that serious," and so it "kind of just fizzled."

February 24, 2023: Gigi and Leo are spotted leaving the same restaurant.

Clearly, that source was wrong because one week later, Gigi and Leo were photographed leaving the same restaurant in Milan. A source told Page Six that the pair were not on a date but attending a large group dinner in honor of former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful's birthday. A second source said they sat "close" at the private bar.

March 10, 2023: The pair are spotted together at a pre-Oscars party.

Gigi and Leo were spotted hanging out at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars party on Friday, March 10. A source told People the pair was "tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key. There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot." However, another source said they were in a "group of over a dozen people in the VIP section who were hanging out."

May 5, 2023: Gigi and Leo leave the same NYC hot spot only minutes apart.

In the late hours of the night, Gigi and Leo were photographed leaving the same NYC event just three minutes apart. A source told Page Six that they were with a massive group and did not sit next to each other at dinner

June 2023: The two spend time together in London with Leo's parents.