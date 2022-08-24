Rob McElhenney Has Known His Wife Since Starring on 'Sunny' With Her

Rob McElhenney is best known for co-developing, writing, and starring in the cult classic FX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In the series, he portrays Ronald "Mac" McDonald a co-owner of the Philly-based Paddy's Pub who greatly over-estimates his physical prowess as a bouncer.

He has portrayed the character for more than 15 seasons. When you're on a show for that long, it's easy to make romantic connections. In fact, he met his wife from day one on set!