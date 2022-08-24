'Welcome to Wrexham' Seems Too Good to Be True — Is It Actually Real?

But of course, Welcome to Wrexham wouldn’t be complete without its fans. Shaun Winter, a lifelong Wrexham fan, reveals, “When I heard about Ryan and Rob taking over the club, I thought, f—k off! It’s not going to happen.” But McReynolds really did take over AFC Wrexham, and they really are giving the club the makeover it needs. So Welcome to Wrexham is very real, and the journey to transform it back into a winning club is a real life lesson for all of us.

Welcome to Wrexham premieres Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 10 p.m. ET on FX and is available to stream on Hulu the following day.