Fill Up Your Empty TV Space With These Podcasts About TV Shows

Rob Has a Podcast is more of a conglomerate of podcasts that have anything and everything to do with Survivor, as well as some other shows such as Big Brother and The Challenge. While Survivor fans may have the new The Challenge: USA series to keep us entertained, we’re still clamoring for more.

Former Survivor contestant Rob Cesternino takes us on deep dives with contestants from each season, recaps episodes with other former contestants, and even digs into Survivor history and analysis. For those looking to expand their Survivor know-how, RHAP is the podcast.