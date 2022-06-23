Patrick Warburton Believes an "Updated" 'Seinfeld' Would Be Popular Today (EXCLUSIVE)

Few shows have cemented their legacy in television history, continuing to garner a new fanbase well after the series has gone off the air — but Seinfeld is one of those shows. The iconic series, which has been dubbed "the show about nothing," follows four single friends as they navigate life in New York City.

While the "core four" of the series certainly kept fans laughing (Larry David and a crack writing team helped too), the supporting cast of characters in every episode were brilliant as well. And, one in particular certainly made a lasting impression amongst Seinfeld fans: Puddy.