Jerry Seinfeld Reveals the Moment He Knew It Was Time to Walk Away From 'Seinfeld'

"I remember when I was in the ninth season and I was thinking maybe it's time to wrap this up, and I remember inviting Michael [Richards] and Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and Jason [Alexander] to my dressing room and we all just sat there and we stared at each other," he said during a press conference on Sept. 29, 2021.

"I went, ‘I was thinking maybe this is our moment to make a good exit.’ We've had a lot of good fortune here. Maybe we shouldn't push our luck too far. And we all agreed that this was the right moment," he continued. "And I remember it's the only time we all got together in a dressing room, the four of us, to make that decision. That was powerful, I remember that… I remember because as soon as we all agreed, that was it. You know, if the four of us agreed, I know it wasn't going to go further."

The 67-year-old recalled a cab driver once asking him why the show had ended even though it was still very successful.

"I said to him, well, I was at a point we had done it for nine years and I realized I could go off the air right now and the show could be a legend. I could be a legend of the sitcom world or I could make some more money. I could risk that to make some more money. I said, what would you do? He said, 'I'd go for legend.' I said, Yeah, that's what I thought," he told reporters. "So we went for a legend."

Seinfeld is now available to stream on Netflix.