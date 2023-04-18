The Internet Cannot Get Over How Good Gigi Hadid's Spicy Vodka Pasta Is — Here Is the Recipe

Model Gigi Hadid is an unexpected pasta connoisseur! Here are the steps to make her simple, social media famous spicy vodka pasta.

In case you missed it, Gigi Hadid loves pasta. The fashion model doesn’t just eat and cook it, she also decorates her home with it (peep her iconic pasta-filled doors).

She previously shared her recipe for her spicy vodka pasta on Instagram during the pandemic and the internet went wild over it. And to this day, it has continued to be a sensation across social media.