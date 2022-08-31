Leonardo DiCaprio Has Dated More Than a Few Supermodels During His Decades-Long Career

Nothing lasts forever, and this has proven to be especially true for celebrity couples. In late August, reports confirmed that country music duo Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans split after nearly five years of marriage. Days later, news broke that yet another twosome has called it quits.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history has been eventful, to say the least. However, it seemed that he had finally found love with his girlfriend — Death Wish actress Camila Morrone. But on Aug. 31, sources confirmed their breakup.