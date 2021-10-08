They've Played Lovers Twice... Have Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio Ever Dated for Real?

Despite what hopeless romantics wish to believe, there has never been any romantic connection between Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in real life. They do, however, share one of the sweetest platonic friendships in Hollywood. According to Complex , Kate Winslet explained, “I think the reason the friendship works is because there was never any romantic thing."

She continued, "It’s so disappointing for people to hear that because, in the soap opera of the 'Kate and Leo' story, we fell in love at first sight and had a million snogs, but actually, we never did. He always saw me as one of the boys. I’ve never really been a girly girl." Truly successful friendships between men and women usually thrive when there isn’t any romantic spark so it makes sense that their friendship has survived the test of time over so many years.