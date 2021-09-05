Actress Demi Moore's Net Worth Has Only Grown Since Her Breakout Acting Roles

Actress Demi Moore is best known for her roles in films such as The Scarlet Letter, A Few Good Men, Ghost, Indecent Proposal, Disclosure, The Juror, and more. One of Hollywood's A-list with 2 Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress, she's been in high-profile relationships with fellow actors Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.

Demi is returning to the big screen as the main character in the drama film Please Baby Please, but what is her current net worth? And who is the mystery man she has been spotted with in Venice? Here's everything we know about Demi Moore now.

So, what is Demi Moore's net worth?

Demi Moore's skyrocket to Hollywood success in the 1990s has accounted for more than one hefty paycheck, but she has also been married to three different high profile members of the entertainment business to add to her net worth with divorce settlements. Her first marriage to musician Freddy Moore lasted from 1981-1985, and shortly after, she was engaged to Emilio Estevez, although their engagement was ultimately called off.

Demi eventually married Bruce Willis in 1987. Bruce is best known for his work in the Die Hard films, as well as box office legends like Pulp Fiction, The Fifth Element, The Sixth Sense, and more. The couple shares three children: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Sadly, they announced their separation in 1998. Bruce ended up paying Demi a $90 million divorce settlement in 2000, which included both cash and real estate.

Demi's third marriage to Ashton Kutcher ultimately benefitted her fiscally during their divorce. In 2013, following Ashton's file for divorce, Demi responded with a request for spousal support and payment of legal fees from him. Demi and Ashton were married from 2003-2013 and don't have any children, although Demi was briefly pregnant at the beginning of their relationship.

Currently, between legal fees and her film exploits, Demi Moore's net worth as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth is roughly $200 million. We're sure that will only increase with her continued return to acting.