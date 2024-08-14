Home > Television 15 of the Saddest TV Character Deaths That Will Forever Tear at Your Heartstrings Goodbye, but never forgotten! By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 14 2024, 5:08 p.m. ET Source: NBC;CBS;Prime Video

Here Are 15 of the Saddest TV Character Deaths That Hit Home the Hardest

Source: NBC;Prime Video;Pixabay

If TV shows didn’t tug at our heartstrings, enrage us, or make us question life, what would be the point? While we can all appreciate them for entertainment, it’s the shows we connect with that stir our emotions and make us value life a bit more. Although many TV characters evoke a wide range of feelings, we're shining a light on those that hit home the hardest: the saddest TV character deaths. We’ve rounded up the top 15 that left a lasting impact and still have us tearing up to this day!

Mr. Hooper in 'Sesame Street'

Source: PBS

"Mr. Hooper's death on Sesame Street. The show did such an amazing job of dealing with death. They didn't sugarcoat it or use euphemisms. Or try to explain it. And Big Bird became every kid that was watching it, and trying to process it." — @StickleyMan on Reddit

Dr. Lexie Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Source: ABC

"I can’t believe Lexie died and how the death was so quick. Like no one would care. Her death should’ve been at least on par with Marks, with flashbacks and basically a whole episode dedicated to it." — @Lucky_Influence2317 on Reddit

Dr. Greene in 'ER'

Source: NBC

Dr. Greene’s death on ER … Still haven’t recovered." @NicoleBdorf wrote on X in May 2024, referencing the ER episode "On the Beach" that aired in 2002.

Adriana La Cerva in 'The Sopranos'

Source: HBO

Adriana's death on The Sopranos undoubtedly left everyone watching shook. Although @pvrekhs is a little late to the show, having watched the series in 2024, they took to X to express their disbelief, writing, "Adriana just died on The Sopranos. everyone log off I need to be alone right now."

Lance Sweets in 'Bones'

Source: Fox

Sweets's death hit us, and it hit us hard! Clearly, @Conscious_Froyo_7561 on Reddit agrees: "His death was the only time I cried for the passing of a character in a TV series."

Keith Scott in 'One Tree Hill'

Source: The WB

b"I remeber I cried in school after I watched this on the bus, i was so doneee." — @quiriat_cuadra on X If you watched One Tree Hill, you get it.

Dean Winchester in 'Supernatural'

Source: The CW

"It's my millionth time rewatching and I just watched Dean die for the first time in the show and I am still NOT OK," @waterwalker_123 wrote on X in 2023.

Shireen Baratheon in 'The Game of Thrones'

Source: HBO

Shireen Baratheon's death resonates deeply with Game of Thrones fans. As @ajewishpirate puts it, it is "the saddest and most heartbreaking" death on the show, while another former Redditor reflected in a thread, "Her screams just killed me inside."

Nic Nevin in 'The Resident'

Source: Fox

-"I was super super into this show, I was binging it in all my free time but when Nic died I lost all interest." — @Kindly-Indication-41 on Reddit -"The Resident was my No. 1 favorite show till Nic died. I cried badly, literally stopped watching the show after that episode." — @lovelyxlle on TikTok

Seymour the Dog in 'Futurama'

Source: Fox

Futurama fans on Reddit seem to agree that Seymour's death is profoundly tragic, moving user @JosephStrider to tears just thinking about it. User @ceilingkat added, "Just googled the GIF to feel the feels again. Not sure if it cheered me up or depressed me more."

Hank Schrader in 'Breaking Bad'

Source: AMC

"The thing about Hank's death was that you knew it was coming for an entire week and it still hurt to watch," as one former Redditor put it.

Marshall's dad on 'How I Met Your Mother'

Source: CBS

"Oh God, I cry like a baby every time." — @rickbrody95 on Reddit

Ben on 'Scrubs'

Source: ABC

"Man, I don't cry for anything but I teared up when they revealed they were at his funeral and not Jack's birthday party." — @IamA_Tampon on Reddit

Wallace in 'The Wire'

Source: HBO

"That s--t was heartbreaking. I hated Bodie for a while after that, but somehow he became one of my favorite characters on the show." — @skinker on Reddit

Jack Pearson in 'This Is Us'

Source: NBC