15 of the Best TV Characters Who Made Us Laugh, Cry, and Everything in Between

15 of the Best TV Characters to Ever Grace the Small Screen
TV shows are designed to entertain, but occasionally, we form connections with characters that go beyond the screen. The characters featured in them can inspire us, make us feel seen, or even boost our mood. We've curated a list of the most iconic TV characters of all time — many of whom you’ve probably found yourself relating to at some point.
Buffy from 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
First up is Buffy, played by the iconic Sarah Michelle Gellar, in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which aired from 1997 to 2003.
"I loved her wit and humor, a girl kicking ass has also always been a big draw for me." — @dabzandjabz on Reddit
Hanna from 'Girls'
"Hannah is honestly the most relatable character. Is she awful sometimes? Yes, aren’t we all? She is so honest and so vulnerable."
We couldn't have described Hannah any better @Accomplished_Crab392.
Chandler Bing from 'Friends'
"He's the most relatable. Boring job, unstable love life, doubts. In a way, he's the most realistic out of all of them." It might sound bleak, but let's be real — aren't we all just looking for confirmation that someone out there, even if they're on TV, is struggling with the same issues we are?
David Rose from 'Schitt's Creek'
David (Dan Levy) might seem like your typical annoying little brother (in adult form) on Schitt’s Creek, but his character delivers the perfect mix of wit and sarcasm, with a profound character arc that anyone can appreciate. He also gets a few cool points for his impeccable style, even while living in a less-than-glamorous setting.
Cristina Yang from 'Grey's Anatomy'
"Not perfect, not by a long shot, but endlessly entertaining and gave life to Greys Anatomy that few can match. The show wasn't the same after she left." — @unlisshed on Reddit
Tony Soprano from 'The Sopranos'
"Because he's a bad mofo but with some good traits and a likeable persona," according to @AngloAlbannach2 on Reddit. Oh, and "Because most of us can relate to never having the makings of a varsity athlete," says @HamiltonIncognito on Reddit.
Tommy Shelby from 'Peaky Blinders'
"I genuinely love Tommy for the sole reason that he’s a great anti-hero. He does bad things no doubt about it, but he does have redeeming qualities as well. He’s smart, and he’s cunning and sometimes I dislike him, sometimes I love him. He’s a complicated character and that’s what I love about him." — @pbc120 on Reddit
Daenerys Targaryen from 'Game of Thrones'
"She's a hero — not because of the dragons, the pyre, or the Valyrian heritage, but because of her heart. She's the true king that Varys wants and can only vainly imitate in his experiment with Young Griff." — @Xanariel on Reddit
Sheldon Cooper from 'The Big Bang Theory'
"Sheldon is certainly self-centered and is normally brutally honest, but he certainly cares about his friends and had from early on." — @MajorZombie7204 on Reddit
Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista from 'Pose'
Social media collectively agrees that Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista from Pose is one of the most beloved characters, particularly for her strong will and spirited personality.
Dwight Schrute from 'The Office'
"He may be a spaz, but he commits to it 100 percent, owns it completely." — @ToshiroBaloney, former Reddit user
Samantha Jones from 'Sex and the City'
"I thought it was so nice to see a sexually liberated child-free character. She wasn't working towards a marriage or kids, she was busy with her career, navigating getting older and looking fabulous while doing so." Preach Reddit user @TightBeing9!
June Osborne (Offred) from 'The Handmaid's Tale'
June Osbrone is badass. Period. "June is a strong-willed, bright and educated modern woman shoved into the 15th-century version of reality that is the construct of Gilead," as one Quora user describes her in this thread. And guess what? She survives (at least through Season 5).
Poussey Washington from 'Orange Is the New Black'
"Love her so much! She deserved none of what happened to her, from even being in jail in the first place! Just the best, most wholesome person ever." — @Wrong_Albatross_966 on Reddit
Saul Goodman from 'Breaking Bad'
Social media can’t get enough of Saul Goodman, hailing him as the most likable character in the Breaking Bad universe. According to @suitablename7 on Reddit, "He was perfect at his job [and] always in control of the situation."
Do you agree with these picks, or do you think there are other characters who deserve a spot on the list?