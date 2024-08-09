Home > Television The Internet Collectively Agrees: These Are the 15 Most-Hated TV Characters of All Time Social media isn’t particularly fond of 'Caillou,' (yes, the cartoon character), and users may have a valid reason why. By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 9 2024, 1:56 p.m. ET Source: AMC;Hulu;PBS Kids

Some folks dislike Caillou for showing kids that it's okay to throw temper tantrums without consequences.

Source: PBS Kids

With hundreds of TV shows out there, you're bound to come across a character or two that really irks you, the kind that truly gets your blood boiling. We've rounded up some of social media’s most-hated TV characters, and even sprinkled in a few of our own, giving you the chance to once again say, “Oh god, I really hate them! "I tell people that Caillou is not a show for kids but actually a show for adults to provide an example of how NOT to parent," said @Duese on Reddit. "Also his voice, it's the human equivalent of a fork scratching a plate," chimed in @death_metal_waffle.

Kevin Cucumber in 'Spongebob'

Source: Nickelodeon

According to @Just_Presentation963 on Reddit, Kevin was “made to be hated.” But if you ask @LongDongLobster, it’s because “he’s such a loser.”

Randall in 'Recess'

Source: Disney

"That little s--t snitch Randall from Recess. Hated him and his stupid grin," @PeterPenetrator confessed on Reddit. To be fair, he is the school's resident tattletale, and nobody likes a snitch.

Mr.Big in 'Sex and the City'

Source: HBO

Mr. Big isn't the most-hated TV character, but he certainly has gotten under the skin of some, given his "toxic" and "narcissistic" tendencies, according to social media users.

Will Schuester in 'Glee'

Source: Fox

"In the FIRST EPISODE he literally watched Finn take a shower. His purpose may have not been to see him naked, but it’s still super creepy. This is just one of the many examples of him being predatory and weird with the people around him." — @Kareena on Reddit.

Janice Soprano in 'The Sopranos'

Source: HBO

"Janice seems like such a fake and horrible person. She KILLED Richie and seems to show literally zero remorse or sadness outside of the brief panic she had." — @NyanSox on Reddit.

Ivy Dickins in 'Gossip Girl'

Source: The CW

"Ivy is by far the worst character in the show for SO MANY reasons, one of which includes: She said 'Call me Serena' in the middle of banging Dan, WHO SAYS THAT." — @waterxsheepp on Reddit

Leonard’s mom, Dr. Beverly Hofstadter, in ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Source: CBS

"Leonard's mom in the 'Big Bang Theory' is a bad person. She hates her son and shows him no respect. She constantly berates him and implies his entire life is a waste." — @Eustache-Dauger on Reddit

Piper Chapman in 'Orange is the New Black'

Source: Netflix

-"I agree that Piper is a terrible person. She thinks she’s better than everyone and is just annoying." — @Sweatergirl10 on Reddit -"I think a lot of people were waiting on a character arc. Where she actually grows as a person...and it just never really happened." — @TheAngryBlackGuy on Reddit

Aunt Lydia in 'The Handmaids Tale'

Source: Hulu

We have a love-hate relationship with Aunt Lydia. Obviously, the hate stems from her support of Gilead's twisted rules and laws, but her soft spot for Janine shows she has a heart beating somewhere beneath those bland garments. But it's mostly hate, which is why she's made it onto this list.

Dawn Summers in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Source: The CW

"Even when I was watching the show a few years younger than her character, she seemed immature and annoying. I pretty much feel the same now in my 30s. I wish she hadn't been added, and I think the show was weaker from her character's presence. — @lyricallyambiguous on Reddit

Serena Waterford in 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Source: Hulu

Her constant back and forth between hating June and liking her is enough to give us whiplash. For God’s sake, Serena, pick a side!

Skylar White in 'Breaking Bad'

Source: AMC

"Skyler is disliked because she's grating and annoying. The most cardinal sin for a TV character is to be annoying. It doesn't have anything to do whith whose sins are greater." — @FTL_Dodo on Reddit

Scrappy-Doo in 'Scooby-Doo'

Source: Cartoon Network

Believe it or not, many social media users aren't very fond of Scrappy-Doo, the cute and energetic nephew of Scooby-Doo. Former Reddit user @goblinindisguide may have helped us understand why: "Scrappy fundamentally changed the group dynamic and by the time he was introduced the show had become less interesting. Aside from that, he's got an annoying kid energy."

Ross in 'Friends'

Source: NBC