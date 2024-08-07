Home > Entertainment > Movies You Don't Have to Say You-Know-Who's Name Three Times to Get These 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Popcorn Buckets There are multiple themed popcorn buckets for the 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' movie. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 7 2024, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

It's no secret that a lot of moviegoers love the experience of visiting theaters mainly because of the snacks, popcorn, and fountain drinks. But in recent years, it's become a whole thing to also look forward to whatever popcorn buckets a blockbuster movie puts out. And with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice set for a September 2024 release, fans want to know how to get popcorn buckets for this movie too.

Article continues below advertisement

Like the buckets for other big movies like Deadpool & Wolverine and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the buckets that are on theme with the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel could very well sell out before you even get to the theater to see the movie. Be that as it may, it's hard for some not to get excited about the buckets before the movie even premieres.

Article continues below advertisement

How do you get 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' popcorn buckets?

Regal Cinemas is offering a popcorn bucket in the shape of one of the black and white Beetlejuice sandworms wrapped into a circle to hold your favorite salty movie snack. According to its official Facebook page on Aug. 6, 2024, the bucket will be available in theaters soon. Cinemark also reportedly has a popcorn bucket for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

According to a TikTok someone shared inside of a Cinemark theater, the bucket is a black and white striped tin that opens from the front. There's even a little figure of Beetlejuice on top. According to the TikTok, the Cinemark popcorn bucket will be available at theaters starting on Sept. 6, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

AMC Theatres posted a TikTok with a preview of its own Beetlejuice Beetlejuice popcorn buckets and drink cups. In the short video, there's a copy of Handbook for the Recently Deceased, from the original movie. Although the video doesn't give away any other information, it appears that this is somehow meant for popcorn.

Article continues below advertisement

The one issue that some have with these intricate Beetlejuice Beetlejuice popcorn buckets, however, is the very real possibility that theaters run out of them before everyone who wants to purchase a bucket has had the chance to. For the most part, theaters tend to get a limited supply of movie-specific popcorn buckets, and they're always sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

What is 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' about?

Source: Warner Bros.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brings back some of the original cast, including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara. This time, the Deetz family is sprung back into the Afterlife after Lydia's daughter, Astrid, played by Jenna Ortega, discovers the town model upstairs and accidentally reopens the portal, according to the Warner Bros. synopsis.