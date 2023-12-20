Home > Entertainment > Movies The 'Home Alone' Cast Now Is Definitely Not "Les Incompétents! ‘Home Alone’ has been a classic all-time Christmas favorite since its 1990 release. But where is the cast of ‘Home Alone’ now, 33 years later? By Jamie Lerner Dec. 20 2023, Published 6:10 p.m. ET Source: 20th Century Fox

More than 30 years after its 1990 release, Home Alone is still an iconic and quotable Christmas film that’s great all year round. Starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, Home Alone gave us hilarious memes and plotlines we still circulate today. Plus, all of us wanted to be just like Kevin growing up, protecting our homes with humor and creativity from scary thieves!

Now, however, Macaulay is all grown up, and so is the rest of the Home Alone cast. While many of us have kept up with the Culkins over the years, some others in the rest of the Home Alone cast remain a mystery. So what is the cast up to now?

Macaulay Culkin (Kevin McCallister)

Now 43 years old, Macaulay took a break from acting in 1995 but returned in 2003. In 2013, he became the lead singer of NYC-based band Pizza Underground, and in the 2010s, he also delved into some experimental films. In 2018, he launched the Bunny Ears brand with a comedy website and podcast, which is still ongoing today. His acting career has been fully revived with his part in the American Horror Story franchise and his recent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He and Brenda Song fell in love in 2017 and now share two children, Dakota Song in April 2021 and a second son in 2022.

Joe Pesci (Harry Lyme)

He may have been a thief in Home Alone, but in reality, Joe Pesci is an unmatched star of comedy and acting. But he took a long break from acting after 1998 until 2006, when he returned to the screen as a cameo in The Good Shepherd. But his role in The Irishman was game-changing because of his rare appearances. Now 80 years old, we doubt Joe could go through all of Kevin's booty traps today! His one daughter, Tiffany, is now 31 years old.

Daniel Stern (Marv Murchins)

Home Alone was just a drop in Daniel Stern's long acting career. However, in recent years, he's taken on more indie roles and projects, starring in 2019's James vs. His Future Self, which he was also an executive producer for. In 2023, he also starred in Apple TV Plus's For All Mankind.

He's also an artist in residence (specializing in bronze sculpture) at Studio Channel Islands Art Centre Camarillo and lives with his wife, actress Laure Mattos. They have three kids together, including California State Senator Henry Stern.

Catherine O'Hara (Kate McCallister)

We all know Catherine O'Hara's icon status now that she's played the very meme-able Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek. She's set to reprise her role as Delia Deetz in 2024's Beetlejuice 2, and most recently starred as Jackie Drake in Netflix's Pain Hustlers. In 2020, she won an Emmy for her role in Schitt's Creek and is married to production designer Bo Welch. Together, they have two kids, Paul, who's now 29 years old, and Luke, who is 26 years old.

John Heard (Peter McCallister)

After playing Kevin's dad in Home Alone, John played District Attorney Roy "Reverend Roy" Foltrigg in The Client and Detective Vin Makazian in The Sopranos. His last film role was in Imprisoned as the Police Chief in 2019, although the film was released posthumously. John sadly died on July 21, 2017, at 71 years old of cardiac arrest.

Devin Ratray (Buzz McCallister)

Buzz is probably the most memorable McCallister sibling with his tarantula and taunting. While his adolescent acting career was light, it really picked up in 2009 with several films in the same year. His most recent role was as Kevin in 2022's Kimi, although he's been under investigation for two sexual and physical assault allegations.

Roberts Blossom (Marley)

Kevin may have been scared of Roberts Blossom's Marley, but he turned out to be the gentlest and kindest neighbor. Most of his big roles came before Home Alone, although his final film role was in 1999 as 'Weasel' Mayfield in Balloon Farm. He died on July 8, 2011, at 87 years old from cerebrovascular disease at a nursing home. He was survived by his two children, Michael and Deborah.

Angela Goethals (Linnie McCallister)

The elder sister of the McCallister family, Angela's character was partly responsible for leaving Kevin behind. After Home Alone, Angela went to Vassar College, where she graduated with a B.A. in French before picking her acting career back up. Her most recent on-screen role was as Ginnie in Royal Pains, but she more recently played Cathleen in Long Day's Journey Into Night at the Geffen Playhouse. Now she's living her best life in Westerley, R.I. with her kids.

John Candy (Gus Polinski)

We could never forget the Polka King of the Midwest who comes in to save the day! John Candy was already making a cameo in Home Alone as a major name in television and film. He sadly died in 1994, not long after Home Alone's release, at just 43 years old, tugging on the heartstrings of his peers and fans.

Kieran Culkin (Fuller McCallister)

