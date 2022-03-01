Looks Like the 'Beetlejuice' (Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice) Sequel Is Finally Happening!

Make sure you know where your Handbooks for the Recently Deceased (Diseased) are because the long-awaited sequel to Beetlejuice is looking like it's finally going to happen. What do we know about the movie so far? Our only option is to draw a door, knock three times, and try to get some answers from Juno our caseworker. Who is part of the cast of Beetlejuice 2? Let's take a number and get into it.