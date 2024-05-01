Home > Entertainment What's the Deal With People Hating Jerry Seinfeld? Comedian Keeps Landing in Hot Water Jerry Seinfeld did in fact date a 17-year-old girl when he was 38 but don't worry, she was very mature for her age. Obviously. By Jennifer Tisdale Apr. 30 2024, Published 9:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you had all the money in the world, or at the very least a good chunk of it, what would you do? After paying off all my bills and handing out a decent amount to family, friends, and various charity organizations (guess I'm a good person!) I would buy a reasonably sized house with a fireplace. Apart from immediately starting an Instagram account focused solely on adopting numerous senior dogs, social media would never hear from me again. Why bother? I'm very happy with the frosty-faced pups.

Why can't wealthy people seem to enjoy their money in peace? What's there to be cranky about when one can go to the doctor anytime they want? Take Jerry Seinfeld, for example, a comic known for his very unassuming bland content. He's your parents' favorite comic, regardless of how old your parents are. Despite this, he can't seem to stop making people angry. Why do people hate Jerry Seinfeld? It's like despising white toast.

Why do people hate Jerry Seinfeld?

Jerry can't seem to stay away from rants that suggest the politically correct community is coming for comedy. And while erring too much on either side is bad, no one thinks the guy who traffics in airplane food-style jokes is going to offend anyone anytime soon. Historically speaking, Jerry has never said anything remotely upsetting on stage. It's what he says and does off stage that tends to give people pause.

In April 2024 The New Yorker profiled Jerry, which is when he took yet another opportunity to express his fear about the future of comedy. He wasn't focused on standup but rather film and television. He lamented the years when one could go home and pop on shows like All in the Family or Cheers. Nowadays, Jerry believes shows like these can no longer exist because of "extreme left and P.C. crap, and people worrying so much about offending other people."

And while he makes at least one good point regarding how distilled something can be after going through several rounds of notes from studio executives, Jerry attributes that to woke liberals and not the lack of creativity from the upper levels. He believes the only unchecked place one can find anything funny is at a standup show, where people can say whatever they like. Anyway, Jerry made a movie about Poptarts which is a fairly unoffensive breakfast food.

Remember when Jerry Seinfeld dated a 17-year-old girl when he was 38? Sorry to remind you!

Something Jerry is either unwilling or incapable of admitting is the main reason why people don't like him is because he dated a 17-year-old girl when he was 38. Where does a much older man meet an underage girl? Why in a park, of course. According to PEOPLE, Seinfeld was "strolling through Central Park one day in May 1993 when he spotted a stranger he now calls 'the most wonderful girl in the world.'"

That wonderful girl was Shoshanna Lonstein who at the time, was a senior at the private Nightingale-Bamford School in Manhattan. He made small talk, presumably about her homework, and sauntered away with her phone number. A few months later, Jerry went on Howard Stern where he claimed to have no idea she was "that young." He brushed off their relationship, claiming it was only one date. Well, that wasn't true.

By the fall of 1993, Shoshanna was a freshman at George Washington University where Jerry frequently visited. She would often fly to Los Angeles where the couple spent weekends together. "I think it’s serious between them," said Jerry's friend and fellow comic George Wallace. "She’s beautiful and mature. She’s good for him." Someone always has to say "mature" in case anyone brings up the madness of her age. Jerry assured the outlet his "interest in her was very proper."