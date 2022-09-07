Like His TV Counterpart, Jerry Seinfeld Has an Extensive Dating History

This is not a drill — Jerry Seinfeld is officially in his fashion era.

In September 2022, New York streetwear brand Kith published a series of campaign photos unexpectedly featuring the 68-year-old comedian as the face of the upcoming fall collection, and it's safe to say social media went nuts.

While many tweets praised his newfound style, others decided to point out Jerry's unrelated misdoings, including his previously dating a teenager when he was in his late 30s.