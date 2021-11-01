How Much Do 'Seinfeld' Cast Members Make From Reruns of the Show? The Answer Might Surprise You

It goes without saying at this point that Seinfeld has continued to develop a following over the last few decades. The hit "show about nothing," which went off the air way back in 1998, has still remained an important part of television history and pop culture as a whole, so much so that countless new fans are still discovering and enjoying it to this day.

With that being said, the actors who took part in Seinfeld surely earned a lot of money for appearing in the show (aside from the adoration of millions, of course). Even today, every time reruns of the show are on the air, the cast still earns a pretty penny. So, how much does the Seinfeld cast actually make from reruns of the show? Keep reading for all of the known details.

How much money do the 'Seinfeld' cast members make each time there are reruns of the show?

The amount that the Seinfeld cast members make every time there are reruns of the show varies from actor to actor. Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David co-wrote and co-created the program together, so they earn the largest stake of proceeds from every time the show has reruns. According to the LA Times, Netflix's recent acquisition of Seinfeld cost more than the whopping $425 million WarnerMedia paid for Friends in a past deal, but the exact valuation wasn't disclosed.

Jerry's take has to be the biggest out of anyone on the show. He has reportedly made at least $440 million in earnings from Seinfeld over the years, per NBC. And that was before the Netflix deal. Larry has also reportedly made hundreds of millions off of the show, but a rough amount of his take over the years hasn't ever been shared.

Of course, Jerry and Larry aren't the only stars of the show, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards all have made quite a bit of money from their Seinfeld fame as well.

Julia, Jason, and Michael's returns are based on the typical SAG-AFTRA pay scale for residuals, plus they get a cut of DVD sales, according to the International Business Times.

The cast members weren't always on the best terms when it came to money though. Per The Globe And Mail, Julia, Jason, and Michael were given no share of overall royalties from the show. Famously, during the series' final season, the cast got tough when it came to negotiations with the network, telling NBC Entertainment chief Warren Littlefield that they each deserved $1 million per episode.