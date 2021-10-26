A Woman Is Suing Kellogg's Over the Lack of Strawberries in Strawberry Pop-Tarts

A Woman Is Suing Kellogg's Over the Lack of Strawberries in Strawberry Pop-TartsBy Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 26 2021, Published 3:54 p.m. ET
Ah, the latest first-world problem.
For the last 57 years, Kellogg's has produced Pop-Tarts, a brand of toaster pastries that have become a staple in households worldwide. One of the fan-favorite flavors, strawberry, has recently been under fire after a woman declared her distaste for the product. What did she have to say?
A woman is suing Kellogg's for $5 million over their Strawberry Pop-Tarts.
This customer is one of three to file a lawsuit against the brand's Strawberry Pop-Tarts, claiming the products don't contain enough real strawberries.
The latest case, according to The Wall Street Journal, was filed in the Southern District of New York and is directed at the “Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry” flavor. The claim alleges that the product contains larger portions of fruits, such as pears and apples, than strawberries. The suit is asking for $5 million in relief.
“The product’s common or usual name of ‘Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries,’ is false, deceptive, and misleading, because it contains mostly non-strawberry fruit ingredients,” the latest complaint states.
The Wall Street Journal spoke with a Kellogg's spokesperson, who told the publication that the company does not comment on pending litigation.
WSJ also got in touch with the lawyer who filed the lawsuits, Mr. Spencer Sheehan. He says the class-action case is looking to push Kellogg's to revise its labeling, as it is misleading.
"Nobody’s saying that you expected to get everything from a strawberry. You’re not eating a fresh strawberry, obviously," Mr. Sheehan stated. "But if you’re going to call it strawberry, you either ought to have all strawberries in there or just call it something else."
Frequent consumers of Strawberry Pop-Tarts are divided about this new discovery.
A Los Angeles messenger named Sam Hahn spoke with WSJ and expressed his shock over the newly revealed ingredients in the product.
"There’s apple and pear in Strawberry Pop-Tarts? It’s like you just told me there’s no Santa Claus," Sam said. Though he was initially shocked, he wasn't thrown off by the extra components. "If there was raw meat or something crazy in there, that’s one thing. When you eat a Pop-Tart, you know it isn’t organic or vegan."
Another Strawberry Pop-Tart enthusiast, Steve Conaway, said, "Never once did I ever think I was eating real strawberries. It would be like eating a strawberry doughnut and thinking you’re getting your fruit in as well."
The strawberry-flavored treat has been sold in stores globally for decades. So, why are we calling out its errors now when we could have worked this out from the start?
The Twitter reactions to the suit are priceless.
Twitter has added their input to the latest Kellogg's Pop-Tart lawsuit, and the responses are hilarious. Like most people, the populace on Twitter understand that processed foods like these rarely include organic, authentic ingredients.
One user replied to another and said, "I'd be surprised if there were a strawberry or any other actual fruit within 50 miles of anywhere Pop-Tarts are made, tbh." Another Twitter user wrote, "$5 Million in damages?!?! For Pop-Tarts?!?! Girl needs to get a grip!"
Here's one more for kicks: "Imagine being that grown-a-- adult who legitimately thought that Strawberry Pop-Tarts actually had strawberries in them."