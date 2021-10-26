A Woman Is Suing Kellogg's Over the Lack of Strawberries in Strawberry Pop-Tarts

For the last 57 years, Kellogg's has produced Pop-Tarts , a brand of toaster pastries that have become a staple in households worldwide. One of the fan-favorite flavors, strawberry, has recently been under fire after a woman declared her distaste for the product. What did she have to say?

A woman is suing Kellogg's for $5 million over their Strawberry Pop-Tarts.

This customer is one of three to file a lawsuit against the brand's Strawberry Pop-Tarts, claiming the products don't contain enough real strawberries. The latest case, according to The Wall Street Journal, was filed in the Southern District of New York and is directed at the “Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry” flavor. The claim alleges that the product contains larger portions of fruits, such as pears and apples, than strawberries. The suit is asking for $5 million in relief.

Source: Instagram / @poptartsus

Article continues below advertisement

“The product’s common or usual name of ‘Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries,’ is false, deceptive, and misleading, because it contains mostly non-strawberry fruit ingredients,” the latest complaint states. The Wall Street Journal spoke with a Kellogg's spokesperson, who told the publication that the company does not comment on pending litigation.

WSJ also got in touch with the lawyer who filed the lawsuits, Mr. Spencer Sheehan. He says the class-action case is looking to push Kellogg's to revise its labeling, as it is misleading. "Nobody’s saying that you expected to get everything from a strawberry. You’re not eating a fresh strawberry, obviously," Mr. Sheehan stated. "But if you’re going to call it strawberry, you either ought to have all strawberries in there or just call it something else."

Article continues below advertisement