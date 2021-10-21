Coroners and Medical Examiners Have Very Similar Roles in an Investigation

A lot of the duties of coroners and medical examiners are the same, but there are a few key differences. Whether a death is investigated by a coroner or a medical examiner really depends on the laws in the state and county in which the death occurred. Sometimes only one will investigate the death, while other times both will be required to participate in the investigation.

These titles are also dependent on the individual's background; often, a coroner will have no formal medical training and can sometimes have a law enforcement background, while a medical examiner is usually a physician of some kind who is well trained in the manners of death.

"Coroners are elected lay people who often do not have professional training, whereas medical examiners are appointed and have board-certification in a medical specialty," the National Academy of Medicine explained, per How Stuff Works .

"I think a lot of people have the misconception, from a death investigative standpoint, that it has to be one or the other," Richland County, S.C. coroner Gary Watts told How Stuff Works. "My opinion has always been that it needs to be professionally trained death investigators regardless of what type of system you work, whether it's a coroner system or a medical examiner system."

Often, a medical examiner is a forensic pathologist, and they will usually determine the manner of death.