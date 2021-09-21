Gabby Petito's Autopsy Scheduled to Confirm Her Cause of Death

The search for missing van life blogger Gabby Petito came to a close when law enforcement discovered the remains of a body that fit her in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19, near where she had last been seen.

Authorities have not confirmed that the body found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest is Gabby Petito, as they're waiting for the results of the autopsy.

Now, authorities are searching for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie , who has been missing since he was declared a "person of interest" in her case.

Authorities have also not commented on whether Brian played a role in her death. While no other information on Gabby's remains has been released, a makeshift memorial of stones has been erected where her body was found.

Officials are still completing the autopsy report, and the findings are expected to be revealed on Sep. 21, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Experts have stated it'll likely be difficult to for professionals to get clear results during the autopsy.

Gabby's family last heard from her directly on an Aug. 25 phone call; her parents said they received a text from Gabby on Aug. 30, though they aren't convinced she sent it. Brian returned to his parents' home alone in Florida on Sept. 1. Gabby was reported missing 10 days later on Sept. 11. This means the medical examiners will also be determining when exactly she passed.

"Given the length of time, I'm just worried that everything's not going to look like it's supposed to be, hence the decomposition," Board-certified forensic pathologist Priya Banerjee said to Fox. "That can change not only the color of tissues, but it could potentially even hide surface defects."

"The first thing to consider is that if we think about when she was last communicated with, in late August, that leaves quite a bit of time for her to be deceased and for the body to decompose," Priya continued. "So that's going to make things a little bit more challenging." Before going missing, Brian refused to cooperate with law enforcement or provide any information as to where he had last seen Gabby.

On Sept. 20, the FBI and North Point police raided Brian's parents' home looking for more evidence. The search for the missing fiancé, who has reportedly been spotted in Alabama and Puerto Rico, continues. There were rumors he was found dead in Alabama, but those were confirmed as false.