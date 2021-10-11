Dog the Bounty Hunter Reportedly Injured Himself While Trying to Track Down Brian Laundrie

Quite a lot has gone on in the weeks since Brian Laundrie first disappeared and became a "person of interest" surrounding the mysterious death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito . Whether it be alleged sightings on TikTok , reports of him crossing the border into Canada , or even the involvement of Dog the Bounty Hunter , the case and the attention being given to it has grown to massive proportions.

Ever since Dog joined in on the hunt for Brian in September 2021, he has promised to deliver him alive to authorities and help put an end to the national spectacle that this case has become. So, did Dog actually find Brian? Where does his participation in the manhunt stand currently? Here's a breakdown of all of the known details.

Did Dog the Bounty Hunter find Brian Laundrie yet?

Although Dog entered the hunt for Brian Laundrie seemingly more confident than national law enforcement organizations, it appears as though an unexpected injury has put a halt to his pursuit of the wanted fugitive. Indeed, per a tweet from WFLA news anchor Josh Benson, Dog hurt himself while tracking Brian.

The anchor wrote, "Just got an update from Dog the Bounty Hunter’s team. They say he’s headed back to Colorado soon to meet with his doctor after injuring his ankle in the search." Yikes. Dog has been a renowned bounty hunter for decades and has apprehended countless wanted fugitives in the past. Those accolades are commendable, but it's clear that the strenuousness of this particular hunt has caught up with him and forced a pause in his individual pursuit.

Josh also mentioned that with Dog's hurt ankle aside, his team's hunt for Brian is still going strong and that Dog has established a secondary "'Florida Team' that will continue the search while he’s gone." Beyond even that, the anchor said Dog will "continue to process leads in Colorado while he’s there" despite the fact that he has deemed this situation an "expensive search" that requires him to raise more funds to continue participating.

Dog's daughter Lyssa Chapman seemingly confirmed the news, albeit cryptically, on Twitter as well. She wrote, "Dad is headed back to Colorado temporarily to handle some business." This may seem discouraging, but Lyssa added, "We are still actively searching for #BrianLaundrie, leaving a team in place in Florida. As always, whatever I can share with you, I will."

It's clear that Dog is going to do everything he can to continue the hunt for Brian, who still remains at large. When he began his involvement in the case, it was noted that finding Brian and helping the Petito family get justice for their loss is a personal endeavor for Dog. The star also lost his own daughter Barbara Katy Chapman, who was around the same age as Gabby, in a car accident near her home in Fairbanks, Alaska, back in 2006.