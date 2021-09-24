Brain Laundrie Allegedly Spotted in Canada, TikTok User Claims He Looked "Flustered"

Over the past few weeks, the death of Gabby Petito has garnered national attention while investigators search for answers. Since returning to Florida in their camper van without Gabby, her fiancé Brian Laundrie has been declared a 'person of interest' for his potential involvement in the situation. But as of Sept. 17, 2021, his parents reported him missing without a trace.

There are few leads regarding where Brian could have gone over the last week, but according to one TikTok user, he might have fled across the border to Canada. Keep reading for all of the known details as they currently stand.

Is Brian Laundrie in Canada? One TikTok user claims to have seen someone who looks like him at a hotel.

On Sept. 22, 2021, a flight attendant who goes by the user name @cwlynn on Tiktok posted a video claiming she spotted someone who looked like Brian at a hotel in Toronto on Sept. 20, 2021. The account is now private, but the video was shared quite a bit online. The user claimed that as she left the hotel, she spotted a visibly "flustered" individual with similar features to Brian leaving in a vehicle with another man.

The man in question was a balding caucasian with a mustache and notable facial hair wearing a mask below his face. Although the user didn't confront the individual, she snapped a quick photo of him. Afterward, she brought it to the attention of the hotel staff, who claimed: "He didn't know where he was going, and he had the wrong hotel." The staff also apparently did not know of Gabby's death and Brian's involvement in it.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

"I'm not sure if this looks like him or if I just fell too far down the rabbit hole," the flight attendant mentioned further on in the video. "You can see the dip in his mustache and the ears are bent down [in the photo she snapped], but my ears bend down when I wear a face mask." She added, "It looked so much like him - it made me feel really nauseous because I've never seen him in person, like many of you haven't, and this is exactly how I imagined he would look."