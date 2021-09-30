This Brian Laundrie Doppelgänger Made a TikTok to Prove He Isn't the Wanted Fugitive

By now, pretty much everyone in the U.S. is familiar with the death of Gabby Petito and the national manhunt for her missing fiancé, Brian Laundrie , who is a "person of interest" in the case. With everyone from random TikTok users to Dog the Bounty Hunter getting involved in the investigation, it has truly garnered more attention than any other situation of its kind in recent memory.

Speaking of TikTok, an individual who bears a striking resemblance to Brian has made an account on the app to try and prove to the world that he is not the man who is the subject of a current national manhunt. Seemingly overnight his videos have racked up millions of views as he chronicles his life now as an apparent doppelgänger of the wanted fugitive. Here's a breakdown of what he has shared with viewers so far.

Brian Laundrie's TikTok doppelgänger is worried about being "attacked" or "accused" of being Gabby Petito's fiancé.

On Sept. 28, 2021, the first video was posted to the @notbrianlaundrie TikTok account. In that video, the unnamed Brian look-alike duetted another TikTok that claimed a "sighting" of the wanted individual at what appears to be a crowded bar. @notbrianlaundrie then said, "I would just like to put these rumors to bed," and showcased his face in an attempt to prove that he isn't Brian, but rather just looks like him somewhat.

Of course, many users took this as an opportunity to still insinuate that the TikToker was in fact Brian attempting to ruse millions of viewers on the platform into thinking it isn't him. "Where would you go if you wanted to hide from the world for a few weeks, months, years, Mr. Not Brian?" questioned one skeptical user, to which @notbrianlaundrie replied, "I would go to your mom's house."

"While hiking on the Appalachian trail, what are your comfort items?" chimed in another, clearly not convinced that he was telling the truth. Naturally, @notbrianlaundrie replied, "Beanie Babies, never go hiking without them." Beyond those instances, the look-alike also asked his newfound viewer base for advice on how to fly across the country without being "attacked" or "accused" of being Brian by any passerby.

He then documented his process of flying incognito, avoiding the potential for any hairy encounters with people who may suspect him of being Brian. In one video, he showed himself donning a face mask, big reflective sunglasses, and an oversized hat in an attempt to fully conceal his facial features at the airport.

The next few posts show @notbrianlaundrie attempting to navigate an airport and his flight without being noticed. He shared that he ate a "secret Chick-fil-A breakfast sandwich while awkwardly facing a wall at the airport," followed by two more posts that documented him traveling on the airline and through airport terminals in his aforementioned full disguise.

Eventually, @notbrianlaundrie shared that he "made it" to his destination and acquired a rental car. He said that he received some "strange looks" while traveling, but that otherwise things went smoothly. To cap it all off, he mentioned being requested to do an interview with Inside Edition over his viral TikTok channel, but seemed hesitant to take it on.