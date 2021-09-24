Brian Laundrie and his Parents Went Somewhere in a Camper after Gabby Petito's Disappearance

Brian Laundrie and his Parents Went Somewhere in a Camper after Gabby Petito's DisappearanceBy Katherine Stinson
Sep. 24 2021, Published 3:19 p.m. ET
23-year-old Brian Laundrie and his parents Christopher and Roberta were reportedly seen leaving their home in North Port, Fla. in a small camper days before Laundrie's girlfriend, 22-year-old Gabby Petito, was officially reported missing on Sept. 11. The Laundrie family did not speak with North Port police about Gabby's disappearance. However, Christopher and Roberta reported to authorities that Brian was missing on Sept. 17.
Charlene and William Guthrie are neighbors of the Laundries. William Guthrie told Fox News that they had witnessed Brian and his parents prepping for a trip a week after Brian returned without Gabby. "I saw them doing some work," he said. "And then when they prepared for their trip, I saw them loading the camper." After the Laundries departed that weekend in their camper, the Guthries were then notified by authorities that Gabby was missing.
Brian's parents then reported him missing days after the Laundries returned from their weekend outing with the camper.
Brian Laundrie's whereabouts have been the subject of a nationwide manhunt ever since Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping area in Jackson, Wyo. An initial autopsy report ruled that the manner of Petito's death was a homicide, though the official cause of death is still pending. Investigators are still searching for Brian Laundrie. Although he has not yet been named a suspect in Petito's murder, a warrant for Brian Laundrie's arrest was issued last night for bank fraud.
Many followers of Petito's case have been frustrated by Brian Laundrie's parents' silence on their son's location. Many have questioned how the police could allow their son to get away after returning to Florida without Petito, with the general consensus being that his parents potentially helped their son escape, possibly in the camper. While the search for Brian Laundrie is ongoing, some people have found a way to strike at the Laundrie parents via their privately-owned service company for commercial juicers.
Brian Laundrie's parents business has been review-bombed online.
Christopher and Roberta Laundrie's company is called Juicer Services Inc. There is currently only one five-star Google review for Juicer Services Inc. online, while more recent feedback for the company has been positively scathing:
It is worth noting that the link for the Juicer Services Inc. website no longer works and that Juicer Services Inc. is listed as temporarily closed on Google at this time. Gabby herself stated in the bodycam video from that now-infamous police stop in Moab, Utah on Aug. 12 that she used to work at a juice bar. However, the juice bar Gabby worked at doesn't appear to have any connection to the Laundrie parents' business.
While it has yet to be officially confirmed whether or not Brian Laundrie's parents helped their son escape, public sentiment against the entire family is overwhelmingly negative. Victim advocate and television host John Walsh dubbed the family the "Dirty Laundries," and echoed the belief that Brian's parents may have helped him evade authorities.