Brian Laundrie and his Parents Went Somewhere in a Camper after Gabby Petito's Disappearance

23-year-old Brian Laundrie and his parents Christopher and Roberta were reportedly seen leaving their home in North Port, Fla. in a small camper days before Laundrie's girlfriend, 22-year-old Gabby Petito, was officially reported missing on Sept. 11. The Laundrie family did not speak with North Port police about Gabby's disappearance. However, Christopher and Roberta reported to authorities that Brian was missing on Sept. 17.

Charlene and William Guthrie are neighbors of the Laundries. William Guthrie told Fox News that they had witnessed Brian and his parents prepping for a trip a week after Brian returned without Gabby. "I saw them doing some work," he said. "And then when they prepared for their trip, I saw them loading the camper." After the Laundries departed that weekend in their camper, the Guthries were then notified by authorities that Gabby was missing.

Brian's parents then reported him missing days after the Laundries returned from their weekend outing with the camper.

Brian Laundrie's whereabouts have been the subject of a nationwide manhunt ever since Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping area in Jackson, Wyo. An initial autopsy report ruled that the manner of Petito's death was a homicide, though the official cause of death is still pending. Investigators are still searching for Brian Laundrie. Although he has not yet been named a suspect in Petito's murder, a warrant for Brian Laundrie's arrest was issued last night for bank fraud.

Many followers of Petito's case have been frustrated by Brian Laundrie's parents' silence on their son's location. Many have questioned how the police could allow their son to get away after returning to Florida without Petito, with the general consensus being that his parents potentially helped their son escape, possibly in the camper. While the search for Brian Laundrie is ongoing, some people have found a way to strike at the Laundrie parents via their privately-owned service company for commercial juicers.

