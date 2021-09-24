Brian Laundrie, Suspected of Killing His Girlfriend, Now Charged With Bank Fraud

One of the most followed recent news stories has been the case of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie . The #NomadLife couple crafted an online presence that displayed a picture-perfect lifestyle where they lived out of a van and traveled the country, positive-vibing their way into a dream existence, free from the "daily grind" of traditional working lifestyles.

They posted photos of themselves at arcades and in some of the most beautiful locations America has to offer, all while living out of a cutely decorated white van (well at least on the inside, white vans are almost never a good sign).

What they didn't post pictures of was their toxic relationship or the police body cam footage of a grinning Brian calmly explaining to officers that the domestic (a live-in van counts as domestic) disturbance they had been called for was a misunderstanding.

Now, Brian Laundrie has been charged with bank fraud. Keep reading to learn more.